InventHelp Inventor Develops Covering for a Furnace or Hot Water Heater (CLR-227)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I work in the HVAC industry and I wanted to create a protective covering to handle and support a furnace or hot water heater during installation or removal,” said an inventor, from Antioch, Ill., “so I invented the H V A C BAG. My design would prevent refrigerant oil or dirty, rusty water from spilling out onto floors or steps.”

The invention provides a protective covering for a furnace or hot water heater. In doing so, it offers an easier means of handling the furnace or hot water heater. As a result, it increases lifting/moving capabilities and it helps prevent damage to homes during installation or removal. It can also be used to lift or carry filters. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, HVAC installers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLR-227, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


