Meeting Notice- Nutrient Management Advisory Committee to meeting on February 12

Annapolis, MD- MDA’s Nutrient Management Advisory Committee with meet in person on February 12, 2024 at 9:30 AM in the lower conference rooms at the department, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. There will be a virtual option but it is strongly encouraged attending in person for better group discussion.
The committee will discuss the final draft report of the Farmer Task Force.
For more information please contact Dwight Dotterer, Nutrient Management Program Administrator, at Dwight.Dotterer@maryland.gov.
