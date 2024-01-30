Press Releases

01/30/2024

Governor Lamont Announces $9 Million Investment in Rural Transportation Infrastructure

State-Funded Program Provides Significant Investments for the Connecticut’s Rural Communities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is awarding more than $9 million in state grants for transportation infrastructure and safety upgrades in ten rural communities throughout Connecticut.

The grants are being released through the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP), a newly created state grant program designed to support rural municipalities, which are often ineligible for many federal transportation programs.

“Right now, we are in an era in which we are making some of the largest investments in transportation infrastructure improvements in our lifetime, and we want to make sure Connecticut’s rural communities are also supported,” Governor Lamont said. “Small towns across Connecticut support families and play a vital role in growing the agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing sectors. We’re providing state grants to help ensure these smaller communities remain safe and connected for future generations.”

“I am proud of the work our team at CTDOT has made in coordination with local leaders to review submissions and select projects that will improve safety and mobility,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “These investments will go a long way toward improving safety and building a stronger transportation network throughout rural Connecticut.”

The ten selected projects include:

Cornwall : Sidewalk construction on the West Cornwall Bridge ($868,000)

Coventry : Pedestrian safety improvements ($498,000)

Haddam : Haddam Center sidewalks ($782,916)

Hampton : Airline Trail resurfacing ($822,250)

Hebron : Jones Street improvements ($985,200)

Preston : Mathewson Mill Road rehabilitation ($1,007,874)

Salisbury : Main Street sidewalk construction ($1,145,525)

Sharon : Sidewalk rehab Route 41 and 361 ($1,100,000)

Stafford : Levinthal Run multi-use path construction project ($883,844)

Voluntown : Voluntown Village sidewalk extension ($950,511)

The TRIP program is a new competitive grant program supported by state bond funds through the expanded CTDOT Capital Program. In 2023, towns with 50% of the population living in rural areas were eligible to apply in coordination with their respective council of government. Municipalities are required to cover design costs. CTDOT will cover 100% of construction costs.

Additional TRIP grant opportunities will be announced later this year. For more information on the program, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/pp_bureau/trip.