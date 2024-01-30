North America Tire Market Overview, Industry Growth Rate, Research Report 2024-2032

North America Tire Market Latest Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Tire Market Report by Segment (OEM Market, Replacement Market), Application (Passenger Car/ Light Truck, Commercial Tires (Trucks), Commercial Tires (Off- Highway), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America tire market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Tire Market?

The North America tire market size reached 396.3 Million Units in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 495.8 Million Units by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the North America Tire Industry:

• Economic Trends and Consumer Behavior:

Economic trends play a pivotal role in influencing the growth of the North America tire market. Fluctuations in economic conditions, such as GDP growth, unemployment rates, and consumer disposable income, directly impact the demand for tires. During periods of economic prosperity, consumers are more inclined to purchase vehicles, leading to increased tire sales. Conversely, economic downturns can result in reduced consumer spending on automobiles, affecting the tire market adversely. Moreover, consumer preferences, including the shift towards eco-friendly and fuel-efficient tires, have become a significant factor in shaping the tire market landscape.

• Regulatory Environment and Sustainability Initiatives:

The regulatory environment is a crucial determinant of growth in the North America tire market. Government regulations regarding safety standards, emissions, and labeling requirements directly affect tire manufacturing and sales. Stricter environmental regulations have prompted tire manufacturers to invest in research and development of eco-friendly and low rolling resistance tires. Additionally, sustainability initiatives have gained prominence, driving the adoption of recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing practices within the industry. Keeping pace with evolving regulations and sustainability goals is vital for tire market players to thrive.

• Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements have ushered in a new era of tire development. Innovations in tire design, materials, and manufacturing processes have a substantial impact on market growth. Advancements like run-flat technology, self-sealing tires, and the integration of sensors for monitoring tire pressure and wear have enhanced safety and convenience for consumers. Moreover, the use of advanced materials, such as silica compounds and nanotechnology, has improved tire performance and durability. Staying at the forefront of these technological innovations is essential for tire manufacturers to remain competitive in the North America market.

North America Tire Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Segment:

• OEM Market

• Replacement Market

The replacement market is the largest segment due to the high vehicle ownership and the regular need for tire replacement driven by wear and tear.

Breakup by Application:

• Passenger Car/ Light Truck

• Commercial Tires (Trucks)

• Commercial Tires (Off- Highway)

Passenger Car/Light Truck dominates due to the prevalence of personal vehicles over commercial or industrial ones, reflecting the high rate of personal car usage in daily life.

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

The U.S. is the largest market, due to its larger population, higher number of vehicles per capita, and more extensive road infrastructure.

North America Tire Market Trends:

The increasing demand for vehicles, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, boosts tire sales. This growth is augmented by the rising popularity of electric vehicles, which require specialized tires. Additionally, the region's robust automotive industry, characterized by leading manufacturers and technological advancements, contributes to the market's expansion. Another factor is the growing awareness among consumers about tire maintenance and the importance of regular replacements for safety and performance, which stimulates the replacement tire market.

Furthermore, advancements in tire technology, such as the development of eco-friendly and smart tires, align with consumer preferences for sustainable and high-performance products. Lastly, the presence of major tire manufacturers in the region, coupled with their extensive distribution networks, ensures market accessibility and variety for consumers.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• COVID-19 Impact

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

