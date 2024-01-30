Mawer Selected as One of Alberta’s Top Employers

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Mawer Investment Management has been named as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2024, a recognition given to only 80 organizations across the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.



"Securing a spot among Alberta's Top Employers for the second year in a row is truly an honour,” says Audra Campbell, Head of Human Resources. “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication and commitment to an outstanding workplace, rooted in our strong culture—a goal made achievable through the dedication of every individual at our firm.”

Mawer offers a comprehensive health-benefits plan and many programs dedicated to mental wellness, an annual $5,000 learning stipend, a flexible hybrid work environment, parental leave top-up, and significant community investment support, with an employee matching program that will match up to $3,000 in contributions, be they donations, fundraising, and/or volunteering hours to a registered charity of choice.

More information about career opportunities at Mawer can be found at https://www.mawer.com/careers/.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

About Alberta’s Top Employers

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com