John Street Honored with Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, John Street, has been awarded the 2023 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal for Growth and Innovation. This prestigious honor, presented by Governor Jared Polis in partnership with CiviCO during Colorado Leadership Month, was celebrated at a January 25 ceremony at the History Colorado Center.



“I am deeply honored to be recognized among the esteemed recipients of this year’s Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals,” said Street. “As a leading global technology company, Pax8 is part of a thriving community that is shaping the economic landscape of the Front Range and beyond. It has been gratifying to help drive Colorado’s growth.”

The Growth and Innovation Medal is bestowed upon an entrepreneur who demonstrates exceptional ingenuity while inspiring and creating new possibilities statewide. Street earned this honor for his legacy of founding disruptive companies that have fostered business success in the state. A Denver native, Street launched four start-ups in Colorado – Telephone Express, USA.Net, MX Logic, and in 2012, Pax8, which now employs nearly 2,000 people globally, including more than 800 in Colorado. Street was lauded as a leader whose human-centric approach builds extraordinary employee cultures. He is firmly grounded in servant leadership, prioritizing his workforce and promoting a passion for giving back to the community.

The medals, established in 2015 and inspired by the Presidential Medal of Freedom, represent the highest honor recognizing each recipient's significant contributions to communities across Colorado. Nominating partners cultivate a list of community leaders, which is presented to the Governor for his final selection process. Read about the winners here.

"Each year, it is an honor to award the Governor's Citizenship medals and celebrate the incredible people, organizations, nonprofits, and businesses, committed to bettering Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis. "The six recipients selected this year have gone above and beyond in their commitment to our state. On behalf of all Coloradans, I thank those being honored for working to make Colorado a great place to live and inspiring others to do the same."

"This year's medal recipients are bold leaders who lived their legacy," said Ryan Heckman, chairman of CiviCO. "It is an honor to partner with Governor Polis and former governors to celebrate the power of leadership and recognize the enduring and powerful impact these award honorees have made and continue to make in Colorado."

