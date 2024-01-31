Museum of the Great Plains Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Better Serve All Visitors

Museum of the Great Plains in Oklahoma earns the Certified Autism Center™ designation, showcasing its commitment to enhancing visitor experience.

The Museum of the Great Plains is happy to partner with IBCCES in our effort to reach the broadest possible audience as we further our mission to ‘explore the human history of the Great Plains’.” — Bart McClenny, Museum Director

LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of the Great Plains officially becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification highlights the museum's dedication to the ongoing professional development of its staff through autism-specific training to better understand and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals and their families during their museum visit.

“The Museum of the Great Plains is happy to partner with IBCCES in our effort to reach the broadest possible audience as we further our mission to ‘explore the human history of the Great Plains’,” shared museum director, Bart McClenny.

In line with their commitment to inclusivity, the museum offers sensory bags by request and hosts "Neuro Night," a quarterly event that creates a quiet and accommodating atmosphere for neurodiverse families to explore the museum's offerings.

"The dedication displayed by the Museum of the Great Plains in achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation is commendable. Through their staff's completion of specialized autism training, they are shaping a future where every visitor is acknowledged, appreciated, and can fully engage in the wonders of the Great Plains. It's a great step towards building a more inclusive community that understands and caters to the diverse needs of all visitors," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Museum of the Great Plains

Explore the human history of the Great Plains! Discover MGP! We're a different kind of history museum. Through interactive exhibits and self-directed activities, our visitors investigate the past, present, and future. Try it, you'll like it.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.