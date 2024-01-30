Intelligent Product Solutions Names Jan Niewiadomski to CTO

Product design firm expands management team with promotion of James Wightman to VP of Engineering and Ralph Cassara to Fellow and Digital Health Leader

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), an award-winning global product design firm, today announced that Jan Niewiadomski was named Chief Technology Officer. Expanding its management team, IPS also announced that James Wightman was promoted to Vice President of Engineering and Ralph Cassara to Fellow and Digital Health Leader. IPS is a subsidiary of Forward Industries (FORD).



With deep experience in medical devices, defense, and international business, Jan Niewiadomski was promoted to Chief Technology Officer. During his more than eight years at IPS, he and the Systems Architecture team have been instrumental in architecting and developing innovative connected products and solutions. Before joining IPS, Niewiadomski was Chief Technology Leader for Air Techniques and Engineering Manager for BAE Systems. He holds multiple degrees from Stonybrook University including BEEE, MSEE, and an MBA.

IPS promoted James Wightman to Vice President of Engineering, leading the Software, Electrical, Embedded and Mechanical Engineering teams, from his previous position as Director of Electrical Engineering. Prior to his more than 13-year career at IPS, he served as Principal Electrical Engineer PMP for BAE Systems, honing his expertise in electronics and electrical systems, while also managing high-reliability projects for the U.S. military. Wightman holds a BSEE degree from New York University.

Ralph Cassara was named IPS Fellow and Digital Health Leader, heading up IPS’ practice focused on digital health and medtech product design. With more than two decades of experience in commercial, medical, and defense sectors, Cassara is an expert in Systems and Embedded Software development. Cassara also holds multiple degrees from Stonybrook University including BEEE, MSEE, and an MBA.

“We have an incredibly talented team at IPS and these promotions reflect our commitment to our clients, innovation and recognition of the strong leadership these executives bring to IPS, helping to make us one of the best product design firms worldwide,” said Bob Wild, Chief Operating Officer for Intelligent Product Solutions. “Their combined leadership positions us strongly for the next phase of growth at IPS, leveraging their deep expertise in product design and innovation.”

Founded in 2007, Intelligent Product Solutions’ breadth of capabilities and number of employees has grown to a staff of more than 100 product designers and engineers, providing full-service end-to-end development.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with an expertise in medtech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including Neuvotion, Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit https://intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com. Visit IPS on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligent-product-solutions/

