Lawsuit for Investors who lost money with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) shares to recover losses.

Investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) prior to April 2019 and continue to hold any of those NSYE: CMI shares also might have options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 15, 2024, an investor filed a lawsuit against Cummins Inc. on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


