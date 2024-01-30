Discover WILD New Hampshire Day Set for Saturday, April 20, 2024

CONTACT:

January 30, 2024

Concord, NH – Save the date! The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s popular outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is set for April 20, 2024. This free community event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH.

Celebrating 34 years of connecting you to life outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from across the state. See live animals, big fish, and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying, and B-B gun shooting. Watch retriever dogs in action, get creative with hands-on craft activities, plus, check out food truck alley—you’ll find something for every taste!

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and sponsored by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Fish and Game’s nonprofit partner (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org), with support from media sponsor Manchester Radio Group.

Watch for more details about Discover WILD New Hampshire Day at www.wildnh.com.