Finding for Recovery of $25,357 Issued Against Former Hillsboro Clerk of Courts for Severance Overpayment

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $25,357 was issued Tuesday against a former Hillsboro Municipal Court clerk, who was overpaid for unused leave when she retired, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Diane Seeling, who retired in September 2021, was paid $46,266 in severance, including $32,002 for unused vacation time, $8,097 for unused sick time, and $6,167 for unused personal leave.

However, Hillsboro city policy requires employees to use vacation and personal leave within a 12-month period or lose that paid time off. Auditors determined Seeling should have received $20,909 for her unpaid leave balances, resulting in an overpayment of $25,357.

Seeling and former City Auditor Alex Butler and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

The finding was included in an audit of the City of Hillsboro’s finances for calendar year 2022. A copy of the full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

