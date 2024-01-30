Wanderport Corporation Announces Appointment of Mr. Paul Heikkila as Chief Operating Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), a holding company, with a focus on energy, clean mobility, and health technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Heikkila as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move marks a significant phase in the Company's expansion and underscores its recognition of the essential role of fossil fuels during the global shift to renewable energy.

Paul Heikkila has amassed over 19 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, both offshore and onshore. After serving in the Navy, he began his career as a Commercial Diver and Rope Access Technician, inspecting offshore platforms. In 2004, he transitioned to onshore work as a landman, collaborating with various prominent companies like Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG, and Chevron.



His expertise extends to managing utility franchise agreements, ensuring they align with business needs while adhering to federal laws. He possesses knowledge of the utility construction permit process at both municipal and state levels and has a deep understanding of regulatory compliance with agencies such as the DOT and forest services.



Heikkila is skilled in navigating the structure access request process under the Telecom Act, as well as negotiating oil and gas leases and easements on private properties. His responsibilities included preparing easement documents, conducting survey reviews, and negotiating land values. Additionally, he is familiar with utility construction terms and techniques, including facility locates and directional drilling.



Mr. Heikkila, with his extensive background in the oil and gas industry, brings a wealth of experience to Wanderport. His leadership is anticipated to be crucial in boosting the Company's full production capacity by 200% within the next three years. This expansion will be achieved through the optimization of existing wells and the acquisition of new leases, incorporating innovative technologies.

In light of the global shift towards renewable energy, Wanderport stresses the ongoing necessity of fossil fuels during this transitional phase. The Company recognizes that while the future is inevitably green, fossil fuels will continue to play a critical role in ensuring energy security and supporting the economy during this transition. Thus, Wanderport is committed to responsible and sustainable fossil fuel extraction and use, while actively exploring renewable options.



Mr. Heikkila's leadership is anticipated to play an instrumental role in navigating this complex landscape, ensuring that Wanderport remains on top in operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.



“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our executive team,” stated Miki Takeuchi, Chief Executive Officer. “His remarkable track record and strategic vision are exactly what Wanderport needs at this pivotal time. As we navigate the complex transition to renewable energy, Paul’s leadership will be crucial in reinforcing our commitment to sustainable practices while maintaining our role as a key energy provider.”



Mr. Heikkila also commented on this appointment: “I am excited to join Wanderport Corporation, a firm that has a clear vision for the future. Recognizing the ongoing importance of fossil fuels in the global energy mix, I am committed to ensuring that our operations remain efficient, responsible, and forward-thinking, as we gradually move towards more sustainable energy solutions.”

About Wanderport Corporation



Wanderport Corporation is a holding company with a focus on energy, clean mobility, and HealthTech. The Company currently holds varying percentage ownerships in 36 leases, with over 200 oil and gas wells in the state of Oklahoma, with a total capacity of 1,100 barrels of oil and 6,000 Mcf of natural gas per day. The Company also seeks to grow through the strategic acquisition of international assets.

