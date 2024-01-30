National Academy of Social Insurance Welcomes Fifty-Three New Members

Washington, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has announced the election of 53 distinguished experts as new Members of the Academy. The Academy’s membership is made up of over 1,200 of the nation’s leading social insurance experts. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.)

“This newest cohort of Academy Members bring an inspiring range of perspectives to our mission,” says William Arnone, the Academy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to rely on various types of expertise when it comes to the complex challenges facing social insurance policies and programs. We are excited to engage our newest Members in the Academy’s work going forward and to support their contributions to social insurance policy.”

U.S. social insurance programs cover people across the lifespan, from childhood through adulthood and old age. The Academy seeks to advance solutions to strengthen social insurance and to increase public understanding of the critical role social insurance plays in assuring economic security. The Academy’s focus encompasses traditional social insurance programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance, as well as related programs and policy areas such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, long-term services and supports, paid leave, and private employee benefits.

“These newly elected Academy Members have achieved excellence in research, program administration, policymaking, education, and advocacy and have distinguished records across a wide range of areas — from contributing to longstanding social insurance programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Unemployment Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation, to understanding the emerging risks and unmet needs in social insurance,” said Fay Lomax Cook, the Academy’s Distinguished Visiting Fellow and this year’s Chair of the Membership Committee. “The Academy welcomes the contributions they will bring to the Academy’s work at a time when the role of social insurance in the lives of America’s family remains crucial.”

Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of significant professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make important contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by serving on expert study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy events.

For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org.

Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination:

Dan Adcock, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

Angela Antonelli, Center for Retirement Initiatives, Georgetown University

Adimika Arthur, HealthTech for Medicaid

Ana Beltran, Generations United

Debra Brucker, Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire

Jen Burdick, Community Legal Services - Philadelphia

Yael Cannon, Health Justice Alliance, Georgetown University Law Center

Sam Conchuratt, U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

Ben Danforth, Social Security Administration

Mathew Darling, Niskanen Center

Alane Dent, TruStage

Debra Engler, Social Security Administration

Anna Gassman-Pines, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

Ariane Hegewisch, Institute for Women’s Policy Research

Katherine Hempstead, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Joshua Hodges, National Council on Aging

Denise Hoffman, Mathematica

Thomas Hubbard, Network for Excellence in Health Innovation

Narda Ipakchi, The SCAN Foundation

Martha Jaimes, Institute for Women’s Policy Research

Michelle Juhanson, Magellan Rx Management

Jacob Kaplan

Rohini Khillan, AARP

Justin Ladner, AARP

Jennifer Lee, Population Research Center, Columbia University

Laura Levine, JumpStart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy

David Mann, Mathematica

Christopher McDermott, Social Security Administration

Jennifer Mellor, Schroeder Center for Health Policy, William and Mary

Darcy Milburn, The Arc of The United States

Jessica Milli, Research2IMpact

Tom Nicholls, AARP

Austin Nichols, Amazon

Rachel Nuzum, The Commonwealth Fund

Tara Oakman, The Century Foundation

Nancy Ochieng, KFF

Tobey Oliver, AARP

Trinh Phan, Justice in Aging

Will Raderman, Niskanen Center

Cecilia Rouse, Princeton University and The Brookings Institution

Cortney Sanders, Social Security Administration

Derek Shields, ForwardWorks, LLC

Amy Simon, Simon Advisory LLC

John Slatery, American Federation of Teachers

Rachel Snyderman, Bipartisan Policy Center

Zirui Song, Department of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School

Sarah-Lloyd Stevenson, Amazon

Rayna Stoycheva, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement, Drake University

Daniel Waldo, Actuarial Research Corporation

Bill Walters, Select Medical Corporation

Larry Warner, United Way of Rhode Island

Felicia Wong, Roosevelt Institute

Christina Sun Wu, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation

