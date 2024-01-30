National Academy of Social Insurance Welcomes Fifty-Three New Members
Washington, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has announced the election of 53 distinguished experts as new Members of the Academy. The Academy’s membership is made up of over 1,200 of the nation’s leading social insurance experts. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.)
“This newest cohort of Academy Members bring an inspiring range of perspectives to our mission,” says William Arnone, the Academy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to rely on various types of expertise when it comes to the complex challenges facing social insurance policies and programs. We are excited to engage our newest Members in the Academy’s work going forward and to support their contributions to social insurance policy.”
U.S. social insurance programs cover people across the lifespan, from childhood through adulthood and old age. The Academy seeks to advance solutions to strengthen social insurance and to increase public understanding of the critical role social insurance plays in assuring economic security. The Academy’s focus encompasses traditional social insurance programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance, as well as related programs and policy areas such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, long-term services and supports, paid leave, and private employee benefits.
“These newly elected Academy Members have achieved excellence in research, program administration, policymaking, education, and advocacy and have distinguished records across a wide range of areas — from contributing to longstanding social insurance programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Unemployment Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation, to understanding the emerging risks and unmet needs in social insurance,” said Fay Lomax Cook, the Academy’s Distinguished Visiting Fellow and this year’s Chair of the Membership Committee. “The Academy welcomes the contributions they will bring to the Academy’s work at a time when the role of social insurance in the lives of America’s family remains crucial.”
Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of significant professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make important contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by serving on expert study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy events.
For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org.
Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination:
Dan Adcock, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare
Angela Antonelli, Center for Retirement Initiatives, Georgetown University
Adimika Arthur, HealthTech for Medicaid
Ana Beltran, Generations United
Debra Brucker, Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire
Jen Burdick, Community Legal Services - Philadelphia
Yael Cannon, Health Justice Alliance, Georgetown University Law Center
Sam Conchuratt, U.S. Senate Committee on Finance
Ben Danforth, Social Security Administration
Mathew Darling, Niskanen Center
Alane Dent, TruStage
Debra Engler, Social Security Administration
Anna Gassman-Pines, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University
Ariane Hegewisch, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
Katherine Hempstead, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Joshua Hodges, National Council on Aging
Denise Hoffman, Mathematica
Thomas Hubbard, Network for Excellence in Health Innovation
Narda Ipakchi, The SCAN Foundation
Martha Jaimes, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
Michelle Juhanson, Magellan Rx Management
Jacob Kaplan
Rohini Khillan, AARP
Justin Ladner, AARP
Jennifer Lee, Population Research Center, Columbia University
Laura Levine, JumpStart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy
David Mann, Mathematica
Christopher McDermott, Social Security Administration
Jennifer Mellor, Schroeder Center for Health Policy, William and Mary
Darcy Milburn, The Arc of The United States
Jessica Milli, Research2IMpact
Tom Nicholls, AARP
Austin Nichols, Amazon
Rachel Nuzum, The Commonwealth Fund
Tara Oakman, The Century Foundation
Nancy Ochieng, KFF
Tobey Oliver, AARP
Trinh Phan, Justice in Aging
Will Raderman, Niskanen Center
Cecilia Rouse, Princeton University and The Brookings Institution
Cortney Sanders, Social Security Administration
Derek Shields, ForwardWorks, LLC
Amy Simon, Simon Advisory LLC
John Slatery, American Federation of Teachers
Rachel Snyderman, Bipartisan Policy Center
Zirui Song, Department of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School
Sarah-Lloyd Stevenson, Amazon
Rayna Stoycheva, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement, Drake University
Daniel Waldo, Actuarial Research Corporation
Bill Walters, Select Medical Corporation
Larry Warner, United Way of Rhode Island
Felicia Wong, Roosevelt Institute
Christina Sun Wu, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation
