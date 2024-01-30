Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has assigned First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster to testify in the United States Congress before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government. First Assistant Webster will discuss Attorney General Paxton’s litigation initiatives challenging the Biden Administration’s unlawful immigration doctrine.

The hearing, titled “The Southern Border Crisis: The Constitution and the States,” will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The subcommittee will “examine states’ authority to secure the southern border when the federal executive fails to do so.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been at the forefront of upholding Texas’s right to defend itself against an historic invasion, routinely filing lawsuits to uphold law and order after the Biden Administration has abandoned its constitutional responsibilities. In addition to fighting Biden’s open borders doctrine in federal courtrooms from Del Rio to D.C., Attorney General Paxton has rejected unlawful demand letters from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) on two separate occasions.

“Rather than addressing Texas’s urgent requests for protection, President Biden has authorized DHS to send a threatening letter through its lawyers,” Attorney General Paxton told DHS. “But Texas has lawyers, too, and I will continue to stand up for this State’s constitutional powers of self-defense. Instead of running to the U.S. Department of Justice in hopes of winning an injunction, you should advise your clients at DHS to do their job and follow the law.”

