Gaming Chair Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion During 2024-32 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaming Chair Market Report by Type (PC Gaming Chair, Hybrid Gaming Chair, Platform Gaming Chair, and Others), Material (PU Leather, PVC Leather, and Others), Price (High-Range, Medium-Range, Low-Range), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032.’ offers a detailed analysis of the gaming chair market size, drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the gaming chair market?

The global gaming chair market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Gaming Chair Industry:

Rising Esports Popularity:

The burgeoning popularity of esports is a major driver of the gaming chair market. Esports tournaments and professional gaming have gained mainstream recognition, creating a surge in demand for high-quality gaming chairs. Professional gamers and enthusiasts alike recognize the importance of ergonomic comfort and support during long gaming sessions, making gaming chairs a necessity. As esports continues to grow as a global phenomenon with increasing viewership and participation, the demand for specialized gaming chairs tailored to the needs of competitive gamers is expected to remain robust, driving market growth.

Gaming Culture Expansion:

Gaming Culture Expansion in the gaming chair market signifies the broadening of gaming's influence beyond its traditional boundaries. It reflects the integration of gaming into mainstream culture and the increasing diversity of gaming platforms. Traditionally associated with PC gaming, gaming chairs have now found a place in the world of console gaming, mobile gaming, and even casual gaming setups. As gaming becomes a ubiquitous form of entertainment, households are dedicating spaces to gaming, creating a demand for specialized seating solutions. Furthermore, the rise of esports and the popularity of gaming content creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube have elevated gaming into a global phenomenon. This expansion means that gaming chairs are no longer exclusive to hardcore gamers but are sought after by a broader audience, including casual gamers, families, and individuals looking for comfortable and stylish seating options while gaming. This trend is driving growth and diversification within the gaming chair market.

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations in gaming chair design have played a pivotal role in market growth. Features such as integrated wireless connectivity, built-in speakers, haptic feedback, and RGB lighting have become increasingly common, adding value to gaming chairs. Gamers seek immersive experiences, and manufacturers are continuously improving their products to meet these expectations. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes have made gaming chairs more affordable without compromising on quality, making them accessible to a broader audience. As technology continues to evolve, gaming chairs are likely to incorporate even more cutting-edge features, driving consumer interest and market growth.

Gaming Chair Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• PC Gaming Chair

• Hybrid Gaming Chair

• Platform Gaming Chair

• Others

In the global gaming chair market, the dominance of PC Gaming Chairs can be attributed to their versatility and widespread use among gamers, making them the largest market segment by type.

Breakup by Material:

• PU Leather

• PVC Leather

• Others

PU Leather emerges as the leading material due to its affordability, durability, and popularity among consumers, contributing to its status as the largest market within the segment.

Breakup by Price:

• High-Range

• Medium-Range

• Low-Range

On the basis of price, the market has been divided into high-range, medium-range, and low-range.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets gain prominence as the largest distribution channels, benefitting from their broad reach and accessibility to customers seeking gaming chairs.

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

The residential segment takes the lead in end-user preferences, driven by the growing number of gamers setting up gaming spaces in their homes.

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific region secures its position as the largest market, fueled by the surging gaming culture and increasing disposable income in this vibrant and expansive market.

Global Gaming Chair Market Trends:

The relentless pursuit of ergonomic perfection represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the gaming chair market across the globe. Gaming chair manufacturers are prioritizing comfort with features like adjustable lumbar support, reclining capabilities, and customizable armrests to cater to the specific needs of gamers, promoting healthy posture during long gaming sessions.

The market is also driven by the rising use of premium materials, such as PU leather and breathable fabric, ensuring both durability and style. Customization options are also on the rise, allowing gamers to personalize their chairs with unique designs and branding. Moreover, wireless technology integration, including built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, is enhancing the immersive gaming experience.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Gaming Chair Industry:

• Ace Casual Furniture

• AKRacing

• Arozzi North America,

• Corsair Gaming Inc.

• DXRacer

• GT Omega Racing Ltd

• Impakt S.A.

• noblechairs

• Secretlab

• Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

• ThunderX3

• Vertagear Inc.

