Manufacturing Analytics Market Size to Surpass US$ 60.5 Billion by 2032 | With a 18.2% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global manufacturing analytics market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The global manufacturing analytics market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

More and more people want to connect and use data from different places, such as machines and sensors. This makes the market grow bigger. The data can help manufacturers make better decisions. Analytics solutions can combine and show the data from different places easily. Manufacturers are also buying analytics platforms that can work with the data very fast.

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎:

Industry 4.0 is a new way of making things that uses the internet, smart machines, and data. More and more people are using Industry 4.0 because it helps them grow their business. Industry 4.0 makes factories smarter by using data to improve how they work. Analytics is a tool that helps understand and use the data from different machines and systems. Analytics also helps check and improve how things are made in real-time, which leads to better quality and less waste.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

Predictive maintenance analytics is a promising market opportunity as it helps to optimize asset use and avoid operational breakdowns. Manufacturers are realizing that unexpected equipment failures can cost them money. Predictive maintenance uses analytics to track equipment status and forecast when maintenance is needed. In addition, manufacturers are installing sensors and IoT devices on machines to gather data on aspects like temperature, vibration, and performance. Analytics algorithms then use this data to identify signs of equipment deterioration or possible malfunctions.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Alteryx Inc.,

General Electric

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wipro Limited and Zensar Technologies Ltd.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Software

Services

Software represented the largest segment as it optimizes operations and enhances product quality.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥:

Cloud-based

On-premises

On-premises accounted for the largest market share, which can be attributed to the rising focus on data security.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Predictive Maintenance

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Others

Predictive maintenance holds the biggest market share due to the increasing need to reduce unplanned downtime, extend equipment lifespan, and optimize maintenance costs.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing

Others

The automobile exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising demand for enhanced production efficiency, quality control, and supply chain optimization.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the manufacturing analytics market, which can be accredited to the presence of advanced technological infrastructure with numerous manufacturing facilities.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the quality of their products to meet the needs of individuals and maintain regulatory requirements. In addition, manufacturing analytics helps in identifying and addressing quality issues in real-time, reducing defects, and ensuring consistency in production. Besides this, the rising focus on product quality is bolstering the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are leveraging analytics to optimize their supply chain operations, ranging from demand forecasting to inventory management and logistics. Efficient supply chain management reduces costs and enhances overall operational resilience.

