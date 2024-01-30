Capstreet-backed TradePending Appoints Tim Zierden as COO

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a sales enablement and consumer experience software platform for car dealerships, today announced that Tim Zierden has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Tasked with leading TradePending’s operations through the customer lifecycle, Mr. Zierden will be responsible for sales and marketing, onboarding, customer support, and customer success. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



“TradePending has undergone a transformation over the last couple of years, and we’re excited to bring on someone of Tim’s caliber to help us maximize efficiencies and find new avenues to unlock value,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “Having spent his career in auto industry software and data solutions, Tim has a deep understanding of our business, and I look forward to working with him as we develop and implement new strategies for growth.”

Most recently, Mr. Zierden was Vice President, Client Solutions, at Cox Automotive. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales and Services for automotive remarketing facilities and services provider Kar Auction Services, and Assistant Vice President, General Manager of Inventory Solutions at DealerTrack.

“I am committed to supporting automotive customers in a dynamic, ever-changing marketplace with go-to-market strategies that help drive revenue and profitability,” said Mr. Zierden. “The prospect of joining TradePending is exciting, and I look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders to develop new client-centric solutions.”

“Tim has comprehensive experience across all facets of automotive retail and wholesale, including helping companies integrate new acquisitions, which will be important as TradePending pursues its inorganic and organic growth strategy,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at TradePending.

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s sales enablement, website conversion, and customer retention platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, detailed vehicle reports, and service offers management. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://www.tradepending.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

