Sharpen your knife sharpening skills with MDC class Feb. 8 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – Sharpening a hunting knife or pocketknife seems easy when holding a whetstone and a blade in your hands. But subtle differences in technique and tools can make a big difference between barely sharp and truly sharp, and outdoor experts know a sharp knife is the safest knife. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Knife Care and Sharpening class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville.

Knives are valuable tools in the outdoors for tasks such as dressing game, cutting cords, or whittling campfire kindling. MDC staff will teach the skills needed to sharpen and care for knives. Participants can bring their own knives and practice putting a good cutting edge on them.

This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4h2.