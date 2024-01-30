CrashPlan Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Data Recovery Solutions to the Public Sector

Cutting-Edge Endpoint Backup and Recovery SaaS Solution Now Available to State, Local and Federal Government Agencies and Higher-Education Organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, and RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrashPlan, the authority on secure, scalable, straightforward data backup, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a CrashPlan Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s industry-defining endpoint backup and recovery SaaS solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.



“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to add a critical layer of modern data resiliency to Public Sector organizations that play such a critical role in our society,” said Traci LeDuc, VP of Sales & Channel at CrashPlan. “Whether it’s acute incidents like data breaches, stolen laptops or ransomware attacks, or the everyday challenges of device migration and system updates, CrashPlan provides customers with powerfully simple protection and the confidence to operate in our hyper-connected, data-driven and risk-laden world.”

Under the agreement, CrashPlan will now be available to Carahsoft’s Public Sector customers and reseller partners. CrashPlan’s secure, scalable and straightforward endpoint data backup is well-matched to the unique needs of Local, State and Federal Governments and higher-education organizations — all of which depend on uninterrupted access to essential and sensitive data to operate. The modern backup solution ensures continuous data backup without interrupting end users, with secure cloud storage for smart, fast and flexible restoration. CrashPlan arms Public Sector organizations with best-in-class capabilities, including:

Automatic, continuous protection without the need for intervention

Unlimited storage with no file size or quantity restrictions

Ability to restore data to another device or web browser

256-bit AES encryption in-transit and at rest with configurable key escrow to support

compliance needs

compliance needs Customizable file retention and control over how often new versions are backed up and

how long deleted files are kept

“Our customers across the Public Sector come to Carahsoft and our reseller partners for the IT tools they need to move their work forward, and the addition of CrashPlan to our offerings empowers them to protect that work confidently,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “CrashPlan gives agencies peace of mind with continuous endpoint backup and the ability to recover all files, from any incident, anywhere, anytime."

CrashPlan’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or CrashPlan@carahsoft.com.

About CrashPlan Group

CrashPlan® enables organizational resilience through secure, scalable, and straightforward endpoint data backup. With automatic backup and customizable file version retention, you can bounce back from any data calamity. What starts as endpoint backup and recovery becomes a solution for ransomware recovery, breaches, migrations, and legal holds. So you can work fearlessly and grow confidently. Learn more at crashplan.com or follow CrashPlan on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

