Forbes Names SP Plus Corporation to its 2024 List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its recognition by Forbes as one of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies.



Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. They screened nearly 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to find 389 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least five dollars.

“We are extremely appreciative to be recognized as one of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies,” said Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SP+ Corporation. “My colleagues and I strive to deliver industry-leading technology within our ever-evolving world on the go, and this accolade from Forbes is quite an achievement, and an encouraging reflection of our collective efforts.”

The full list of Forbes America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2024 is available here.

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

