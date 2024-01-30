IBN Spotlights Astiva Health CEO Dr. Tri T. Nguyen on The Bell2Bell Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN , a multi-dimensional communications organization engaged in connecting public companies with the investment community, proudly announces the airing of a new episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast. This podcast is part of IBN’s extensive effort to provide specialized content through widespread syndication channels. The Bell2Bell Podcast is known for its informative updates and exclusive interviews with top executives in rapidly evolving industries.



The latest episode features a comprehensive interview with Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, the Co-Founder and CEO of Astiva Health . Astiva Health is rapidly making its mark in the Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) sector with its commitment to transforming personalized and comprehensive healthcare.

During the interview, Dr. Nguyen offered insights into Astiva Health’s foundations and its unique business model. “Astiva was established in 2020, with our operations commencing on January 1, 2021, in Orange County and San Diego,” explained Dr. Nguyen. “Recently, we’ve expanded our services to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside, starting January 1, 2024. The name Astiva blends ‘ast’ — an old English, Nordic, and German word meaning ‘love’ or ‘enjoy’ — with ‘viva,’ meaning ‘life.’ It encapsulates our philosophy of loving life, which is central to our healthcare approach.”

Dr. Nguyen, with his extensive medical background from esteemed institutions such as Stanford Medical School, UC Davis, and UC San Diego, shared how his experiences influence Astiva’s direction. “In my over 25 years of medical practice, I’ve realized that effective healthcare hinges largely on patient involvement. It’s about active participation rather than passivity. At Astiva, we emphasize this in our care approach, leading to healthier lives and reduced medical costs. Leveraging technology and efficient operations as a startup, we’ve been able to reinvest savings into rich supplemental benefits for our members.”

This latest Bell2Bell Podcast episode with Dr. Nguyen provides an in-depth look at how Astiva Health is reshaping healthcare delivery. It underscores the importance of patient involvement in healthcare and highlights Astiva Health’s innovative strategies in offering comprehensive care.

To hear Dr. Nguyen’s full interview and gain more insights into Astiva Health’s journey and vision, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health’s dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications