SIOS Technology Promotes Sajid Shaikh to Vice President of Engineering

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the promotion of Sajid Shaikh to Vice President of Engineering, reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Masahiro Arai. Previously, Sajid served as SIOS’ Director of Engineering.



As VP of Engineering Sajid will lead product delivery for both SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper products. He has more than 20 years of experience in software engineering and software product development. Before joining SIOS in 2019, Sajid held various senior engineering management and leadership positions at Veritas Technologies and Symantec Corp. Sajid earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Mumbai and is pursuing a Master of Computer Science degree with Data Science specialization from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Sajid's extensive experience in software engineering and product development, coupled with his proven leadership as Director of Engineering, makes him the ideal choice to lead our product delivery for SIOS high availability products,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology Corp. “His track record at Veritas and Symantec reflects a commitment to excellence that aligns seamlessly with SIOS' values. We look forward to leveraging Sajid's expertise as we continue to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled solutions in the field of application high availability and disaster recovery."

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Vice President of Engineering at SIOS, a company at the forefront of application high availability and disaster recovery,” said Sajid Shaikh. “The opportunity to lead product delivery for SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper products aligns perfectly with my commitment for advancing mission-critical enterprise solutions. I believe in the team's capabilities and am excited to help steer their future innovations for our customers.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

