Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is Developing Multiple Income Producing Oil Wells in West Texas

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HIHI) (Pending name change to EP3Oil) – operating in the Secondary Recovery of Oil & Gas Industry – released the news today that Holiday Island Holdings finalized a deal for multiple Oil Wells in West Texas Permian Basin.



Glenn Klinker (CEO Holiday Island Holdings) has finalized a deal to develop multiple wells with Benchmark Petroleum and Rock Oil in the Permian basin of Texas. Klinker is quoted, “It is exciting how quickly we are progressing and we are confident these wells will supply sufficient revenue to put us in a cash flow positive position.”

Holiday Island Holdings (soon to be EP3Oil) has secured numerous lease opportunities and plans to package oil wells into Limited Partnerships and offer participation to qualified individuals while maintaining management of the partnerships and administration of the returns on investments.

Alverico Asencio, VP of Holiday Island Holdings, has strong partnerships in South America and the United States, and he is confident in his ability to fund these endeavors. Asencio is quoted, “I have been inundated with multiple inquiries into the purchase of Oil Opportunities, especially from the Dominican Republic and Ecuador. I have had inquiries from as far as Africa and Asia because the world knows that the oil opportunities in the United States is where they want to invest.”

While still the early stages of an explosively profitable industry, Holiday Island Holdings is gearing up to be the go to company for the secondary oil recovery market.

Klinker added, “Our primary focus is to locate and close acquisition opportunities in the Secondary Recovery of Oil and Gas segment of the industry adding revenues and earnings to our books.”

The Company will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdingshihi.com.

