YPrime's Latest Research Reveals Significant Impact of eCOA Platform Delays on Clinical Trial Efficiency

Poor operational efficiency driving the need to increase start-up and protocol amendment implementation speed

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today released the findings of its research of clinical stakeholders regarding their experiences and sentiments with electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA).



The adoption of eCOA in clinical studies has continued to grow, driven by its numerous benefits, including improved data accuracy, enhanced participant compliance, and streamlined study processes. The report reveals opportunities and sentiments about the clinical landscape, including:

Top issues keeping clinical professionals up at night regarding eCOA Timelines/Delays (62%) Data change capabilities (50%) Protocol amendments (41%)



Average number of protocol amendments in the last 18 months 1-3 Protocol amendments (52%) 4-6 Protocol amendments (35%) 7+ Protocol amendments (13%)



Measurements of success in eCOA endpoint collection Visit compliance status (79%) Diary/scale compliance status (77%) Patient enrollment status (65%)





"As the leading eCOA platform provider committed to exceeding the requirements of patients, clinical sites, and sponsors, we are excited to share the perspectives uncovered by our eCOA research,” said Mike Hughes, YPrime Chief Product Officer. “The findings highlight the industry's focus on operational efficiency, data integrity, and patient engagement. We remain dedicated to proactively evolving our platforms to address the dynamic needs of clinical research today and in the future.”

YPrime's survey of clinical stakeholders delves into their concerns, preferences, and measurements of success in eCOA endpoint collection. Take the first step towards more efficient clinical trials: download eCOA Trends for Today and Tomorrow right now.

About YPrime

At YPrime , we pioneer solutions that streamline the clinical trial journey, increasing certainty from study design to data lock. With a foundation built on decades of industry insight and expertise, we are inspired by the life-altering outcomes unlocked by clinical trials. Our dedication to quality is pivotal in propelling the groundbreaking endeavors of our partners, researchers, and investigators. With a technology platform that enables speed, flexibility, and certainty for large and emerging pharma companies alike, we provide eConsent, IRT, eCOA, and patient engagement solutions that solve for certainty in clinical research. To learn more, email marketing@yprime.com or visit www.yprime.com .