CEX.IO’s Q4 2023 Industry Report Offers Clear-Eyed Perspective for the Crypto Ecosystem

5 Thoughts for the Crypto Space in ‘24 and Beyond explores the current discourse around key issues impacting, and impacted by, the digital asset ecosystem.

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), published its latest market analysis report for Q4 2023, COMPASS: 5 Thoughts for the Crypto Space in ‘24 and Beyond.

Pivoting from on-chain diagnostics and computing power, 5 Thoughts takes a bird’s eye view of the digital asset landscape to tackle broader existential questions. Building off investigations conducted by the CEX.IO Market Research Team throughout 2023, the report begins by digging deeper into the cultural fissure around AI’s promise and implementation. Each topic is then approached with equal rigor, and gestures toward pathways that could serve to improve the overall functionality and accessibility of the digital economy.

From Bitcoin ETFs and the rise of asset managers in crypto, to high-profile legal cases and regulatory developments, the report measures how shifting sentiments are influencing the industry’s public perception. Its meticulous citations examine professional and customer reactions to books investigating crypto, alongside rising trends in correlated sectors to synthesize and extrapolate on a confluence of market forces.

“After 10 years of providing award-winning services to participants at every stage of their crypto journey, we wanted to examine the space from our unique vantage point,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, Founder and CEO of CEX.IO. “The latest COMPASS report provides coordinates to navigate the current crypto landscape with greater understanding, and sharper tools for self discovery.”

Alongside updates on 2023’s regulatory developments, the report concludes with somber analysis of the crypto ecosystem’s environmental impact, and the industry barriers blocking modest climate goals. Despite the enormity of included topics, 5 Thoughts maintains its critical focus to draw connections and expose vectors of refinement for crypto enthusiasts committed to encouraging wider adoption.

“There are always ways to improve human-derived systems, but it takes real courage to change course, or try another approach. By making better choices together, there’s no limit to the industry’s collective potential.” Lutskevych added.

To download COMPASS Q4 2023: 5 Thoughts for the Crypto Space in ‘24 and Beyond, click here.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2024 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; In Europe, CEX.IO EU VASP, UAB is registered as the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and depository virtual currency wallets operator in the State Enterprise Centre of Registers of the Republic of Lithuania, registration number 306186479; CEX OVRS LLC, registered in St. Kitts & St. Nevis, No. L 22275, registered office Suite 1, A.L. Evelyn LTD Building, Charlestown, Nevis. CEX.IO Limited and CEX OVRS LLC are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.



Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.

Becky Sarwate CEX.IO (773) 507-3554 R.Sarwate@CEX.IO