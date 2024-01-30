【Widen international markets】MGTO launches special offer of free ferry and bus tickets from 1 February for international visitors in Hong Kong to extend journey to Macao

MACAU, January 30 - By different schemes and initiatives, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) strives to tap into various international visitor markets. Starting on 1 February, the Office will partner with the Hong Kong-Macao ferry and bus operators to launch the special offer of free ferry and direct bus tickets from Hong Kong to Macao for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) who arrive in Hong Kong. The offer aims to attract more international visitors to Macao for the colorful experience in “tourism +”, to expand the diversity of visitor source markets for more robust tourism and economic development.

Special offer of one bus and two ferry services

MGTO collaborates with Hong Kong & Macao International Airport Transportation Service Company Limited (Macau HK Airport Direct), Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management Limited (TurboJET) and Cotai Ferry Company Limited (Cotai Water Jet) to provide international visitors in Hong Kong with free ferry and direct bus tickets to Macao. Within the period of six and seven months respectively, international visitors can enjoy the free offer of one-way bus or ferry tickets from Hong Kong to Macao. Given the limited quota, free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free direct bus service

The free ticket offer for the direct bus service is available from 1 February until 31 August 2024. Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, international visitors can present their valid travel documents and boarding passes in the restricted area to obtain free bus tickets for the direct shuttle transfer from the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport to Macao via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Macau HK Airport Direct

Website: https://www.macauhkairportbus.com/index.php?lang=en

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong): (852) 3193 9188

Enquiry Tel (Macao): (853) 6567 0900

Email: cs@macauhkairportbus.com

Free ferry journey

The free offer of one-way ferry tickets to Macao is available from 1 February until 31 July 2024, to encourage international visitors in Hong Kong to extend their trip to Macao. With their valid travel documents along with boarding passes, electronic tickets or transportation receipts which indicate their arrival to Hong Kong within seven days before their intended trip to Macao, international visitors can book ferry tickets for free in advance.

TurboJET

Website: https://www.turbojet.com.hk/en/

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong):（852）2859 3333

Enquiry Tel (Macao):（853）2855 5025

Email: enquiry@turbojet.com.hk / reservation@turbojet.com.hk

Cotai Water Jet

Website: https://www.cotaiwaterjet.com/

Enquiry Tel (Hong Kong):（852）2859 1640

Enquiry Tel (Macao):（853）2885 0595

Email: customer@cotaiwaterjet.com

MGTO hopes that the special offer can provide favorable and convenient transport services for international visitors while boosting their intention to travel to Macao.

Multichannel destination marketing

MGTO and the transport service operators will roll out a range of online and offline promotions to tap into various visitor markets including on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Kakao. Along with the array of upcoming events in Macao, more international visitors are expected to spend the festive holidays in Macao for an experience of the city’s latest elements and facilities in “tourism +”. The efforts are made to expand visitors’ length of stay and spending in Macao, in turn propelling the tourism and economic development.