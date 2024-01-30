IFTM students achieving at Macau Young Talents Escoffier Competition 2024

MACAU, January 30 - Students from the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) performed well in the " Macau Young Talents Escoffier Competition 2024" held on January 17 at the Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST). This highly anticipated team-based event showcased the exceptional skills and collaboration of young culinary talents, and it is one of the most important and prestigious international competitions for young cooks and young waiters/waitresses under 25 years of age.

The IFTM team, comprising of Ms. Connie, Tam Mei Teng from Year 2 of the Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management programme, for Restaurant Service, and Mr. Jan, Tou Cheok Lam from Year 2 of the Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management programme, for Kitchen Production, displayed remarkable dedication and skill under challenging conditions. With the guidance of their IFTM mentors Jerome Keong, Miguel Gassmann de Oliveira, and Benjamin Chen, they demonstrated their passion and commitment for excellence.

Their efforts and talent yielded remarkable achievements at the competition. The IFTM team secured the first place in the Restaurant Service category and earned the title of First Runner-up in Kitchen Production. These achievements reflect their exceptional teamwork, and the high standards of training provided by IFTM. In recognition of her exceptional performance, Connie, Tam Mei Teng, from the Restaurant Service, will represent Macao at the prestigious Asian Young Talents Escoffier Competition, scheduled to be held in Singapore in April 2025. This success not only highlights the talent and hard work of the students but also underscores IFTM's commitment to nurturing and supporting the growth of young culinary talents.