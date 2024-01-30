Private Tutoring 2024-2032: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

Tutoring Market

The global private tutoring market size to reach US$ 231.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Private Tutoring Market Report by Learning Method (Online, Blended, and Others), Course Type (Curriculum-Based Learning, Test Preparation, and Others), Application (Academic Training, Sports Training, Art Training, and Others), End User (Pre-School Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, College Students, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global private tutoring market size reached US$ 115.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 231.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Private Tutoring Industry:

• Increased Academic Competition:

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in academic competition, driven by factors such as standardized testing, college admissions, and the pursuit of better career opportunities. As a result, students and their parents are increasingly turning to private tutoring services to gain a competitive edge. These services offer personalized, one-on-one instruction that can target specific weaknesses and help students excel in their studies. With the global recognition of the importance of education, this factor is a significant driver of the private tutoring industry.

• Significant Technological Advancements:

The rapid advancement of technology has revolutionized the private tutoring industry. Online tutoring platforms, video conferencing, and interactive digital resources have made it easier than ever for students to access quality tutoring services from the comfort of their homes. This has expanded the reach of private tutoring and has also made it more convenient and cost-effective. Additionally, the availability of educational apps and learning management systems has created new opportunities for tutors and students to connect and engage in a virtual learning environment.

• Parental Aspiration for Academic Success:

Numerous parents today have high aspirations for the academic success of their children. They see private tutoring as an investment in the future of their children and are willing to allocate a significant portion of their budget for these services. This parental aspiration, combined with the desire to see their children excel academically, is a driving force behind the growth of the private tutoring market. Parents believe that private tutoring can provide the individualized attention and guidance necessary to help their children reach their full potential.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Private Tutoring Industry:

• Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

• American Tutor Inc.

• Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc.

• Daekyo Co. Ltd.

• Eduboard.com

• EF Education First

• iTutorGroup Inc.

• Kaplan Inc.

• New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Private Tutoring Market Report Segmentation:

By Learning Method:

• Online

• Blended

• Others

Offline dominates the market due to the enduring preference for in-person, face-to-face interaction and traditional classroom settings among a significant portion of the student population.

By Course Type:

• Curriculum-Based Learning

• Test Preparation

• Others

Based on the course type, the market has been divided into curriculum-based learning, test preparation, and others.

By Application:

• Academic Training

• Sports Training

• Art Training

• Others

Academic training holds maximum number of shares due to the widespread demand for educational support, driven by factors such as standardized testing, college admissions, and the pursuit of academic excellence.

By End User:

• Pre-School Children

• Primary School Students

• Middle School Students

• High School Students

• College Students

• Others

On the basis of the end user, the market has been segregated into pre-school children, primary school students, middle school students, high school students, college students, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Global Private Tutoring Market Trends:

The increasing importance of standardized tests for college admissions, such as the SAT, ACT, GRE, and GMAT, has led to a rise in demand for specialized test preparation services. Private tutoring providers often offer tailored programs to help students excel in these exams, further fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, as globalization continues, the demand for language learning has grown significantly. Private tutoring is highly adopted for language acquisition, whether for business purposes, travel, or academic requirements. This has led to a considerable expansion of language tutoring services worldwide. Other than this, private tutoring is not limited to traditional subjects. Many students and parents seek supplementary education in areas such as coding, music, arts, and sports. The desire for well-rounded development has boosted the private tutoring market in these niche segments.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

