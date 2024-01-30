European Heritage Hub Small Grants Scheme launches call for CSOs in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

The European Heritage Hub project – co-funded by the European Union and run by a consortium of 20 partners led by Europa Nostra – has launched a Small Grants Scheme to support projects protecting cultural heritage in EU neighbouring countries.

The scheme aims to encourage and empower heritage civil society from neighbouring EU countries to become active participants in the wider European heritage movement, as well as in Europe’s green, digital and social transformation.

The call is open to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the Western Balkans countries. Cross-border projects between these countries are eligible and encouraged.

The European Heritage Hub Small Grants Scheme is an agile and flexible funding instrument for allocating small grants to heritage projects of the following sizes:

Small projects – grants ranging from €2,000 to €10,000;

Medium projects – rants ranging from €10,000 to €30,000;

Large projects – grants ranging from €30,000 to €50,000.

The deadline for applications is 31 March.

The Small Grants Scheme is part of the European Heritage Hub pilot project, co-funded by the European Union. This initiative is also supported by the ALIPH Foundation.

