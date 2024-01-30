Submit Release
European Year of Skills in Azerbaijan: sign up for competition hosted by EU and YEAs

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan and the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) invite young Azerbaijanis to take part in the EU Intellectual Competition. 

The event is dedicated to the European Year of Skills and will take place on 2 March 2024, Saturday.

The competition will be entitled: “How well do you know the European Union?”.

This youth intellectual competition aims to develop young people’s analytical, leadership and communication skills and to raise their awareness of European history, values, institutions and culture in a fun and interactive way.

The deadline for applications is 20 February.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

