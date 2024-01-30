Vietnam ICT Market Trends, Demand, Growth and Business Opportunities 2024-2032

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled “𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐″ ​Vietnam ICT market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The development of smart cities involves the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance urban efficiency and livability. IoT devices, such as sensors and smart meters, are deployed throughout cities to collect real-time data on various aspects like traffic flow, air quality, energy consumption, and waste management in Vietnam. This data is then analyzed and used to make informed decisions for improving city services and infrastructure. Smart cities aim to optimize resource allocation, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the quality of life of residents by enabling improved transportation and energy efficiency.

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rising utilization of mobile banking and digital payment solutions due to rapid digitalization in Vietnam is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and smart devices among individuals in the country is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, mobile banking apps and digital payment platforms allow users to perform tasks like transferring funds, paying bills, and making purchases seamlessly from their mobile devices. This not only enhances financial inclusion but also promotes cashless transactions, thereby enhancing efficiency, security, and financial accessibility while reducing the reliance on traditional banking methods.

𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The increasing adoption of ICT due to the wide availability of internet facilities in the country is bolstering the growth of the market. This expansion is primarily driven by investments in digital infrastructure, including the deployment of high-speed broadband networks and the increase in mobile internet services. As a result, the wide availability of internet facilities assists in facilitating enhanced connectivity, online education, e-commerce, and digital communication, which is supporting the market growth in Vietnam. In line with this, it makes information more accessible and enables organizations and individuals to participate in the digital economy.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Hardware

Network Switches

Routers and WLAN

Servers and Storage

Others

Software

IT and Infrastructure Services

Telecommunication Services

On the basis of type, the market has been classified into hardware (network switches, routers and WLAN, servers and storage, and others), software, IT and infrastructure services, and telecommunication services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Based on the industry vertical, the market has been divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam ICT market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly technologies due to rising environmental concerns among people in Vietnam is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, increasing preferences for green ICT solutions and practices to reduce the environmental impact of the industry are bolstering the market growth in the country.

The rising awareness among individuals about cybersecurity is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for cybersecurity solutions and services to protect crucial information of companies and individuals.

