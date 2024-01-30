Greater Manchester Business Helps Marketers to Walk Away from Stress for Good

Marketing consultancy and coaching under one roof

House of Comms encourages marketers to embrace the physical and mental health benefits of the great outdoors in its consultancy and coaching services

MANCHESTER, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new form of marketing agency has been founded by Chartered Marketer, Kate Rhodes, after her solo trek of the 268-mile Pennine Way trail last year inspired her to forge a new path in her career. Rhodes, who has honed her B2B marketing skills at global market research agency Human8 (previously Join the Dots) over the last 10 years, decided to leave the world of full-time employment following a long spell of tension headaches, from which she only found relief through walking. Rhodes founded her business, House of Comms, to support others in the marketing industry who are struggling with similar symptoms.

“Many organizations today are dipping their toes in the wellbeing pool, but there’s more to be done. I applaud those businesses that are already offering wellbeing days and hosting mental health awareness training, but I’d like to see a greater commitment to preventing stress rather than reacting to it. I want to convince leadership teams that they not only should, but can, commit equally to people and profit on the path to growth,” said Rhodes.

There is much evidence to show that marketers are under increasing pressure to do more with less. Last year, the 2023 All In Census found that 33% of marketing and advertising practitioners had been affected by stress or anxiety, rising to 46% amongst LGBT+ respondents. The problem exists in every industry of course, not just marketing. In December, Mental Health UK’s first annual Burnout Report stated that one in five working adults took time off work in the past year due to poor mental health caused by pressure or stress.

On the flip side, something as simple as walking not only positively impacts our mood and emotions, but also reduces stress and anxiety. Research has found that as little as 50 minutes of walking can improve task performance by 20%, whilst an extended period in nature (and without technology) can increase creativity by 50%.

Rhodes concludes: “The days of ‘work-hard, play-hard’ are behind us. Rather than separating our lives into work and non-work activities in the hope that they balance each other out, I’d like to see businesses embrace a culture of working better and growing well. As a marketer I want to help businesses thrive, as long as it’s not at the expense of human health.”

