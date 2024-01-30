Vietnam Bottled Water Market 2024 | Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2032

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞), 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟑𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐥, 𝟑𝟑𝟏 𝐦𝐥 - 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐥, 𝟓𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐥 - 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐥, 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐥 - 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐥, 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐥 - 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐥, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟏 𝐦𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". Vietnam bottled water market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing channels represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth in Vietnam. Consumers are relying on online platforms to purchase bottled water, appreciating the convenience of doorstep delivery and the ability to compare products and prices easily. Moreover, digital marketing and social media are allowing bottled water brands to engage directly with consumers, promoting their products and educating the public about the benefits of bottled water. This digital presence is expanding the market reach and facilitating brand recognition.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬:

The increasing initiatives and public health campaigns by the governing body are bolstering the market growth in the country. The growing challenges to provide clean and safe drinking water to all its citizens, particularly in rural and suburban areas, is leading to the implementation of various programs to encourage safe drinking water practices. These initiatives often involve collaborations with bottled water companies to ensure the availability of clean drinking water in areas where public water systems are lacking or compromised. Furthermore, public health campaigns promoting hydration and the importance of drinking safe water are raising awareness about the potential health risks associated with contaminated water, thereby increasing public reliance on bottled water as a safe alternative.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rising technological advancements in packaging and production processes are propelling the market growth in the country. Innovations in packaging, such as lightweight, biodegradable, or recyclable materials, appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and reduce transportation costs for manufacturers. Additionally, the increasing utilization of advanced filtration and purification technologies ensures higher water quality. These technological improvements not only enhance the product appeal but also enable companies to operate more efficiently and sustainably, thereby reducing costs and environmental impact.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into still water and sparkling water.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Retail Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience/Grocery Stores

Others

Home and Office Delivery

Foodservice

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail channels (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience/grocery stores, and others), home and office delivery, and foodservice.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Less Than 330 ml

331 ml - 500 ml

501 ml - 1000 ml

1001 ml - 2000 ml

2001 ml - 5000 ml

More Than 5001 ml

Based on the packaging size, the market has been categorized into less than 330 ml, 331 ml - 500 ml, 501 ml - 1000 ml, 1001 ml - 2000 ml, 2001 ml - 5000 ml, and more than 5001 ml.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region-wise the market has been segregated into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising popularity of flavored and functional waters is offering a favorable market outlook in the country. Consumers, especially younger demographics, are drawn to bottled waters infused with flavors and added health benefits like vitamins, minerals, or herbal extracts. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards health-oriented beverages that offer more than just hydration. Flavored and functional waters cater to a growing desire for products that align with a health-conscious lifestyle while providing variety in taste. This trend is transforming the market landscape, encouraging innovation and diversification in product offerings.

