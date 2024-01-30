Investors in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY).

Investors, who purchased Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares prior to December 2020 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: MRCY shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 12, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that Mercury System’s serial acquiror strategy was not working and the company was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth, that the acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation (“POC”) caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business, that Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares long term should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

