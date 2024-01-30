Wearable Devices to Demonstrate Spatial Computing Interaction for Smart Glasses at SPIE AR VR MR 2024

- The Company will present various interaction functionalities to control smart glasses and digital devices, which can be easily integrated using the Mudra Development Kit -

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced its participation at SPIE Photonics West, a leading global conference focused on augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (“SPIE”), taking place in at the Moscone Center San Francisco from Tuesday, January 30 to Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The Company will be located at booth 6124.

At SPIE, Wearable Devices will demonstrate various new input and control functionalities available through the Mudra Band, a neural wristband to control digital devices using touchless hand gestures. The Mudra Band uses sensors to decipher the neural signal patterns of the wrist, translating the user’s movement intent into a digital command for digital devices such as smart glasses, AR and VR headsets, smart TVs, and more. With this technology, users are able to navigate, select and interact with elements of their devices using comfortable and familiar gestures such as pinch, swipe, pinch and hold, all while remaining in relaxed body postures.

The Company will also present the new Mudra Development Kit (“MDK”) and its various input modalities, which enhance the user experience of smart glasses through spatial gesture input. Each MDK modality can be specifically tailored to offer the optimized user experience for the Graphical User Interface (GUI): A pointing device functionality (e.g. computer mouse) to control a cursor for rich displays, a directional pad (i.e. d-pad) functionality using swipes for discrete interaction, and a peripheral controller functionality for tailored-custom user gestures for practical eyewear devices.

“There has been tremendous growth and progress in AR, VR and MR device technologies with the launch of multiple new devices in this space, making the technology more ubiquitous than ever before,” commented Mr. Ohad Shevily, VP of Product Development at Wearable Devices Ltd. “With exciting new input modalities, the Mudra Development Kit offers a plethora of innovative spatial input solutions for all devices. We offer an intuitive input gesture control that goes beyond the boundaries of photon electronics and can be integrated easily into any Bluetooth enabled device.”

"We are excited to attend SPIE for the second time and introduce our technology that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and spatial computing to offer input solutions which can make any headset lighter, comfortable and simple to use,” added Mr. Shmuel Barel, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We believe a small, stylish, and light weight form factor device will drive user adoption, and our wearable solutions are poised to enhance smoothness and accelerate user engagement and satisfaction with smart glasses.”

To schedule a demo at SPIE 2024 AR | VR | MR conference, please contact fill the form in the following link: https://share.hsforms.com/1os_AzAaxRyu4KdnEzrWz5A2z1k6

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

