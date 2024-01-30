Submit Release
California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $21.6 million, representing an increase of $525,000, or 2%, compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.64 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.91 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, diluted earnings per share were $2.56, compared to $2.51 for the same period in 2022.

“Despite a challenging year for the banking industry, we generated a record level of earnings in 2023, which reflects the strength of the franchise we have built and our ability to perform well in a variety of economic conditions,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “While maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to deliver strong financial performance in the fourth quarter with our return on assets remaining above 1%. As expected, our balance sheet remained relatively flat with the prior quarter, although we continue to have success in adding new full banking relationships that provide operating deposit accounts that have helped to offset seasonal outflows from existing clients and high-quality commercial lending opportunities that have offset the level of payoffs that we are seeing in the portfolio.”

“Given the strength of our balance sheet, with a high level of capital, liquidity, and reserves, along with a conservatively underwritten loan portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong financial performance in 2024 even if the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. As the banking industry has stabilized, we are seeing more businesses looking to move their deposit relationships from the larger banks to a smaller commercial bank that provides a higher level of responsiveness and service. This is creating opportunities for us to add attractive new client relationships given the strong balance sheet, robust treasury management solutions, and superior level of service that we can provide. We have a strong deposit pipeline that we believe should result in continued growth in our client roster during 2024, further improvement in our level of profitability in the years ahead, and an increase in the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

  • Net income of $5.3 million and $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue was $19.9 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Net interest income was $18.6 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $181,000 decreased $133,000, or 42%, from $314,000 for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $13.0 million increased $523,000, or 4%, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

  • Net income of $21.6 million and $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $21.1 million and $2.51 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $79.4 million increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to $78.3 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $74.6 million increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to $71.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.3 million decreased $2.5 million, or 66%, from $3.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Non-interest income of $4.9 million decreased $2.5 million, or 34%, from $7.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $50.4 million decreased $1.6 million, or 3%, compared to $48.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Position – December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

  • Total assets increased by $2.0 million, or 0%, to $1.99 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion; average total gross loans increased by $20.3 million to $1.57 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion; average total deposits decreased by $18.8 million to $1.70 billion.
  • Other borrowings were $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to no balances outstanding at September 30, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.61%, tier I capital ratio of 9.53% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.16%.
  • Book value per share of $23.38 increased by $0.74, or 3%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.50 increased by $0.74, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, compared to $21.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $74.6 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 5% over $71.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.88%, compared to 3.86% for the third quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a more favorable mix of earning assets with higher yields.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 3.92% compared to 3.79% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million, $1.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income of $4.9 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees combined with a $1.4 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.9 million, $19.9 million, and $23.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $79.4 million and $78.3 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits combined with an increase in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease in data processing expense. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023, the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.0 million, $12.5 million, and $12.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $47.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased by $2.8 million, or 6%, compared to $44.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $50.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and $48.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 61.36%, 59.64%, and 49.17% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.82% and 57.01%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.99 billion as of December 31, 2023, represented an increase of $2.0 million, or 0%, compared to $1.98 billion at September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $56.3 million, or 3%, compared to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets decreased primarily due to conservative new loan production during 2023 and decreased liquidity as a result of a reduction in total deposits, partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.57 billion at September 30, 2023 and decreased by $33.9 million, or 2%, compared to $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $16.6 million, or 1%, partially offset by an increase in construction and land loans of $4.2 million, or 10%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of construction and land loans decreasing by $19.5 million, or 31%, due to the completion of a large construction project.

Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased by $166.5 million, or 9%, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposits of $31.2 million, or 4%, a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $41.1 million, of 6%, and a decrease in time deposits of $9.5 million, or 3%. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 40.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 40.2% at September 30, 2023 and 45.3% at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million in outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $121,000 for the third quarter of 2023, and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company had loan recoveries of $20,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs of $156,000 and recoveries of $234,000 during the third quarter of 2023, and loan charge-offs of $650,000 and no recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.19% at December 31, 2023, 0.06% at September 30, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022, with non-performing loans of $3.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in non-performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one loan relationship within our commercial portfolio. The borrower is currently in the process of liquidating its assets and the Company does not anticipate a loss associated with this loan as of December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $107,000 to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.9 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $17.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $120,000 to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at September 30, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.07% of total unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2023, shareholders’ equity totaled $196.5 million compared to $190.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $172.3 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 13.16%, 9.53%, and 9.61%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“With our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to increase our capital ratios and tangible book value per share, and during 2023, our tangible book value per share increased 14%,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “With our high level of capital, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is provided on the final page of this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                             
          Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023   Q3 2023   $   %     Q4 2022   $   %
                             
Interest income $ 28,405     $ 28,094     $ 311     1 %     $ 27,480     $ 925     3 %
Interest expense   9,831       9,516       315     3 %       5,620       4,211     75 %
Net interest income   18,574       18,578       (4 )   -0 %       21,860       (3,286 )   -15 %
                             
Provision for credit losses   181       314       (133 )   -42 %       1,100       (919 )   -84 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   18,393       18,264       129     1 %       20,760       (2,367 )   -11 %
                             
Non-interest income   1,339       1,294       45     3 %       1,962       (623 )   -32 %
Non-interest expense   12,218       11,851       367     3 %       11,713       505     4 %
Income before income taxes   7,514       7,707       (193 )   -3 %       11,009       (3,495 )   -32 %
                             
Income tax expense   2,173       2,306       (133 )   -6 %       3,340       (1,167 )   -35 %
Net income $ 5,341     $ 5,401     $ (60 )   -1 %     $ 7,669     $ (2,328 )   -30 %
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ (0.01 )   -2 %     $ 0.91     $ (0.28 )   -31 %
                             
Net interest margin   3.88 %     3.86 %   +2 Basis Points       4.32 %   -44 Basis Points
                             
Efficiency ratio   61.36 %     59.64 %   +172 Basis Points       49.17 %   +1219 Basis Points
                             
                             
      Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: 2023   2022   $   %              
                             
Interest income $ 109,210     $ 82,278     $ 26,932     33 %              
Interest expense   34,655       11,306       23,349     207 %              
Net interest income   74,555       70,972       3,583     5 %              
                             
Provision for credit losses   1,297       3,775       (2,478 )   -66 %              
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   73,258       67,197       6,061     9 %              
                             
Non-interest income   4,875       7,374       (2,499 )   -34 %              
Non-interest expense   47,515       44,665       2,850     6 %              
Income before income taxes   30,618       29,906       712     2 %              
                             
Income tax expense   8,985       8,798       187     2 %              
Net income $ 21,633     $ 21,108     $ 525     2 %              
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.56     $ 2.51     $ 0.05     2 %              
                             
Net interest margin   3.92 %     3.79 %   +13 Basis Points              
                             
Efficiency ratio   59.82 %     57.01 %   +281 Basis Points              



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                             
          Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023   Q3 2023   $   %     Q4 2022   $   %
                             
Total assets $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 1,988     0 %     $ 2,042,215     $ (56,310 )   -3 %
Gross loans   1,559,533       1,573,115       (13,582 )   -1 %       1,593,421       (33,888 )   -2 %
Deposits   1,625,244       1,707,081       (81,837 )   -5 %       1,791,740       (166,496 )   -9 %
Tangible equity   189,029       182,673       6,356     3 %       164,782       24,247     15 %
                             
Tangible book value per share $ 22.50     $ 21.76     $ 0.74     3 %     $ 19.78     $ 2.72     14 %
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.55 %     9.24 %   +31 Basis Points       8.10 %   +145 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits   95.96 %     92.15 %   +381 Basis Points       88.93 %   +703 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   40.44 %     40.23 %   +21 Basis Points       45.30 %   -486 Basis Points
                             
                             
QUARTERLY AVERAGE         Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023   Q3 2023   $   %     Q4 2022   $   %
                             
Total assets $ 1,984,337     $ 1,993,147     $ (8,810 )   -0 %     $ 2,088,206     $ (103,869 )   -5 %
Total earning assets   1,896,954       1,910,755       (13,801 )   -1 %       2,007,243       (110,289 )   -5 %
Gross loans   1,571,994       1,551,708       20,286     1 %       1,621,322       (49,328 )   -3 %
Deposits   1,700,625       1,719,416       (18,791 )   -1 %       1,785,693       (85,068 )   -5 %
Tangible equity   187,399       181,384       6,015     3 %       161,919       25,480     16 %
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.48 %     9.13 %   +35 Basis Points       7.78 %   +170 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits   92.44 %     90.25 %   +219 Basis Points       90.80 %   +164 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   41.46 %     41.59 %   -13 Basis Points       44.47 %   -301 Basis Points
                             
                             
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE         Change              
HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2023   Q4 2022   $   %              
                             
Total assets $ 1,983,964     $ 1,953,168     $ 30,796     2 %              
Total earning assets   1,900,678       1,871,813       28,865     2 %              
Gross loans   1,570,810       1,495,981       74,829     5 %              
Deposits   1,701,046       1,649,512       51,534     3 %              
Tangible equity   178,562       153,443       25,119     16 %              
                             
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.03 %     7.89 %   +114 Basis Points              
Gross loans / total deposits   92.34 %     90.69 %   +165 Basis Points              
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits   42.14 %     45.61 %   -347 Basis Points              



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                   
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Balance, beginning of period $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005     $ 16,555  
CECL adjustment   -       -       -       (1,840 )     -  
Provision for credit losses, quarterly   87       121       340       464       1,100  
Charge-offs, quarterly   -       (156 )     -       (247 )     (650 )
Recoveries, quarterly   20       234       -       -       -  
Balance, end of period $ 16,028     $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005  
                   
                   
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250  
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming assets $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250  
                   
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                  
Commercial $ 3,728     $ 1,183     $ -     $ -     $ 1,028  
Real estate other   -       -       -       -       -  
Real estate construction and land   -       -       -       -       -  
SBA   53       53       181       222       222  
Other   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222     $ 1,250  
                   
                   
ASSET QUALITY: 12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans   1.03 %     1.01 %     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.07 %
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans   423.91 %     1288.11 %     8686.19 %     6928.83 %     1360.40 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.19 %     0.06 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans   0.24 %     0.08 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.08 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans   -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.04 %



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                   
  Three months ended
 		  Twelve months ended
  12/31/23   09/30/23   12/31/22   12/31/23   12/31/22
                   
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans $ 24,523     $ 23,804     $ 23,972     $ 94,275     $ 74,240  
Federal funds sold   2,386       2,814       2,236       9,198       3,519  
Investment securities   1,496       1,476       1,272       5,737       4,519  
Total interest income   28,405       28,094       27,480       109,210       82,278  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   9,234       8,961       4,536       31,710       7,810  
Other   597       555       1,084       2,945       3,496  
Total interest expense   9,831       9,516       5,620       34,655       11,306  
                   
Net interest income   18,574       18,578       21,860       74,555       70,972  
Provision for credit losses   181       314       1,100       1,297       3,775  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   18,393       18,264       20,760       73,258       67,197  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and other fees   1,055       1,003       1,653       3,788       4,913  
Gain on sale of loans   -       -       -       -       1,393  
Other non-interest income   284       291       309       1,087       1,068  
Total non-interest income   1,339       1,294       1,962       4,875       7,374  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and benefits   8,449       8,238       7,443       32,394       29,097  
Premises and equipment   1,554       1,155       1,249       5,057       5,093  
Other   2,215       2,458       3,021       10,064       10,475  
Total non-interest expense   12,218       11,851       11,713       47,515       44,665  
                   
Income before income taxes   7,514       7,707       11,009       30,618       29,906  
Income taxes   2,173       2,306       3,340       8,985       8,798  
                   
NET INCOME $ 5,341     $ 5,401     $ 7,669     $ 21,633     $ 21,108  
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 0.64     $ 0.92     $ 2.58     $ 2.54  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ 0.91     $ 2.56     $ 2.51  
Average common shares outstanding   8,398,497       8,390,138       8,330,145       8,374,614       8,306,282  
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding   8,525,420       8,455,917       8,463,738       8,453,423       8,404,317  
                   
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                  
Return on average assets   1.07 %     1.08 %     1.46 %     1.09 %     1.08 %
Return on average equity   10.88 %     11.35 %     17.96 %     11.63 %     13.12 %
Return on average tangible equity   11.31 %     11.81 %     18.79 %     12.12 %     13.76 %
Efficiency ratio   61.36 %     59.64 %     49.17 %     59.82 %     57.01 %



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                   
  12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 27,520     $ 17,128     $ 19,763     $ 15,121     $ 16,686  
Federal funds sold   184,834       181,854       187,904       198,804       215,696  
Investment securities   145,401       149,244       151,129       153,769       155,878  
Loans:                  
Commercial   626,615       633,902       622,270       656,519       634,535  
Real estate other   849,306       858,611       856,344       853,431       848,241  
Real estate construction and land   44,186       40,003       60,595       63,928       63,730  
SBA   4,032       4,415       4,936       5,610       7,220  
Other   35,394       36,184       39,486       37,775       39,695  
Loans, gross   1,559,533       1,573,115       1,583,631       1,617,263       1,593,421  
Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,107       1,312       1,637       1,765       2,040  
Allowance for credit losses   (16,028 )     (15,921 )     (15,722 )     (15,382 )     (17,005 )
Loans, net   1,544,612       1,558,506       1,569,546       1,603,646       1,578,456  
Premises and equipment, net   2,207       2,432       2,625       2,848       3,072  
Bank owned life insurance   25,878       25,697       25,519       25,334       25,127  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible   7,432       7,442       7,452       7,462       7,472  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   48,021       41,614       41,708       43,790       39,828  
Total assets $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215  
                   
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Demand noninterest-bearing $ 657,302     $ 686,723     $ 742,160     $ 740,650     $ 811,671  
Demand interest-bearing   26,715       28,533       29,324       30,798       37,815  
Money market and savings   631,015       672,119       633,620       616,864       671,016  
Time   310,212       319,706       333,192       329,298       271,238  
Total deposits   1,625,244       1,707,081       1,738,296       1,717,610       1,791,740  
                   
Junior subordinated debt securities   54,291       54,256       54,221       54,186       54,152  
Other borrowings   75,000       -       -       75,000       -  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   34,909       32,465       28,894       25,417       24,069  
Total liabilities   1,789,444       1,793,802       1,821,411       1,872,213       1,869,961  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   113,227       112,656       112,167       111,609       111,257  
Retained earnings   84,165       78,824       73,423       68,082       62,297  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (931 )     (1,365 )     (1,355 )     (1,130 )     (1,300 )
Total shareholders' equity   196,461       190,115       184,235       178,561       172,254  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774     $ 2,042,215  
                    -  
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                  
Tier I leverage ratio   9.61 %     9.27 %     9.01 %     8.76 %     7.98 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio   9.53 %     9.34 %     9.07 %     8.54 %     8.23 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.16 %     13.00 %     12.73 %     12.08 %     11.77 %
Total equity/ total assets   9.89 %     9.58 %     9.19 %     8.71 %     8.43 %
Book value per share $ 23.38     $ 22.64     $ 21.98     $ 21.37     $ 20.67  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772       8,355,378       8,332,479  



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
  Three months ended December 31,
 		  Three months ended September 30,
  2023
 		  2023
                       
      Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
  Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
  Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,571,994     6.19 %   $ 24,523   $ 1,551,708     6.09 %   $ 23,804
Federal funds sold   177,331     5.34 %     2,386     208,725     5.35 %     2,814
Investment securities   147,629     4.02 %     1,496     150,322     3.90 %     1,476
Total interest earning assets   1,896,954     5.94 %     28,405     1,910,755     5.83 %     28,094
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   20,310               20,351          
All other assets (2)   67,073               62,041          
TOTAL $ 1,984,337             $ 1,993,147          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 28,678     0.29 %     21   $ 28,766     0.33 %     24
Money market and savings   638,623     3.02 %     4,857     642,909     2.95 %     4,775
Time   328,270     5.26 %     4,356     332,662     4.96 %     4,162
Other   56,715     4.18 %     597     54,235     4.06 %     555
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,052,286     3.71 %     9,831     1,058,572     3.57 %     9,516
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   705,054               715,079          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   32,161               30,665          
Shareholders' equity   194,836               188,831          
TOTAL $ 1,984,337             $ 1,993,147          
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.88 %   $ 18,574       3.86 %   $ 18,578
                       
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $53,000 and $82,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $15.8 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
  Three months ended December 31,
  2023
 		  2022
                       
  Average Balance   Yields or Rates   Interest Income/Expense   Average Balance   Yields or Rates   Interest Income/Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,571,994   6.19 %   $ 24,523   $ 1,621,322   5.87 %   $ 23,972
Federal funds sold   177,331   5.34 %     2,386     229,209   3.87 %     2,236
Investment securities   147,629   4.02 %     1,496     156,712   3.22 %     1,272
Total interest earning assets   1,896,954   5.94 %     28,405     2,007,243   5.43 %     27,480
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   20,310             20,692        
All other assets (2)   67,073             60,271        
TOTAL $ 1,984,337           $ 2,088,206        
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 28,678   0.29 %     21   $ 39,582   0.06 %   $ 6
Money market and savings   638,623   3.02 %     4,857     647,213   1.45 %     2,359
Time   328,270   5.26 %     4,356     304,784   2.83 %     2,171
Other   56,715   4.18 %     597     110,650   3.89 %     1,084
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,052,286   3.71 %     9,831     1,102,229   2.02 %     5,620
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   705,054             794,114        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   32,161             22,467        
Shareholders' equity   194,836             169,396        
TOTAL $ 1,984,337           $ 2,088,206        
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.88 %   $ 18,574       4.32 %   $ 21,860
                       
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(53,000) and $1.0 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $16.5 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                       
  Twelve months ended December 31,
  2023
 		  2022
                       
  Average Balance   Yields or Rates   Interest Income/Expense   Average Balance   Yields or Rates   Interest Income/Expense
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1) $ 1,570,810     6.00 %   $ 94,275   $ 1,495,981   4.96 %   $ 74,240
Federal funds sold   178,540     5.15 %     9,198     220,084   1.60 %     3,519
Investment securities   151,328     3.79 %     5,737     155,748   2.90 %     4,519
Total interest earning assets   1,900,678     5.75 %     109,210     1,871,813   4.40 %     82,278
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   19,500               19,838        
All other assets (2)   63,786               61,517        
TOTAL $ 1,983,964             $ 1,953,168        
                       
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Demand $ 30,436     0.21 %     64   $ 40,054   0.08 %     31
Money market and savings   629,419     2.63 %     16,529     651,429   0.70 %     4,544
Time   324,439     4.66 %     15,117     205,681   1.57 %     3,235
Other   67,984     4.33 %     2,945     121,464   2.88 %     3,496
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,052,278     3.29 %     34,655     1,018,628   1.11 %     11,306
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   716,752               752,348        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   28,920               21,256        
Shareholders' equity   186,014               160,936        
TOTAL $ 1,983,964             $ 1,953,168        
                       
Net interest income and margin (3)     3.92 %   $ 74,555       3.79 %   $ 70,972
                       
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(535,000) and $1.5 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                   
REVENUE: Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  12/31/23   09/30/23   12/31/22   12/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Net interest income $ 18,574   $ 18,578   $ 21,860   $ 74,555   $ 70,972
Non-interest income   1,339     1,294     1,962     4,875     7,374
Total revenue $ 19,913   $ 19,872   $ 23,822   $ 79,430   $ 78,346
                   
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  12/31/23   09/30/23   12/31/22   12/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Total non-interest expense $ 12,218   $ 11,851   $ 11,713   $ 47,515   $ 44,665
Total capitalized loan origination costs   824     668     960     2,837     4,119
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $ 13,042   $ 12,519   $ 12,673   $ 50,352   $ 48,784
                   
                   
TANGIBLE ASSETS: 12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Total assets $ 1,985,905   $ 1,983,917   $ 2,005,646   $ 2,050,774   $ 2,042,215
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles   7,432     7,442     7,452     7,462     7,472
Tangible assets $ 1,978,473   $ 1,976,475   $ 1,998,194   $ 2,043,312   $ 2,034,743
                   
                   
TANGIBLE EQUITY: 12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23   12/31/22
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 196,461   $ 190,115   $ 184,235   $ 178,561   $ 172,254
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles   7,432     7,442     7,452     7,462     7,472
Tangible equity $ 189,029   $ 182,673   $ 176,783   $ 171,099   $ 164,782
                   
                   
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:                  
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 196,461   $ 190,115   $ 184,235   $ 178,561   $ 172,254
Common shares outstanding   8,402,482     8,395,483     8,383,772     8,355,378     8,332,479
                   
Total shareholders' equity / common shares outstanding $ 23.38   $ 22.64   $ 21.98   $ 21.37   $ 20.67
                   
                   
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:                  
                   
Tangible equity $ 189,029   $ 182,673   $ 176,783   $ 171,099   $ 164,782
Common shares outstanding   8,402,482     8,395,483     8,383,772     8,355,378     8,332,479
                   
Tangible equity / common shares outstanding $ 22.50   $ 21.76   $ 21.09   $ 20.48   $ 19.78

