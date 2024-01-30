B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (“B. Riley or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RILY) between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

According to the Complaint, B. Riley is a financial services platform. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services including: investment banking, brokerage, wealth management, asset management, direct lending, business advisory, valuation, and asset disposition. B. Riley’s clients include public and private companies, financial sponsors, investors, financial institutions, and individuals.

Brian Kahn (“Kahn”) is a client of B. Riley and Chief Executive Officer of Franchise Group, Inc. (“FRG”). In May 2023, B. Riley entered into an agreement to assist Kahn in leading a management buyout of FRG. The $2.8 billion deal to take FRG private was completed on August 21, 2023. The transaction was partially financed by Nomura Holdings Inc. via B. Riley, who secured the financing allowing Kahn and other senior management of FRG to acquire the remaining 64% stake that they did not already own.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements; and (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley.

On November 9, 2023, after the market closed, the Company revealed significant details concerning the FRG transaction and the years-long series of complex financial transactions between B. Riley, Kahn, and the Company’s respective subsidiaries, which culminated in the August 21, 2023 transaction. Analyzing these complex transactions, The Friendly Bear reported that “B Riley ended up funding 281MM of what was around a 560MM equity check. That’s over 50% ownership. Yet they claim to have only 31% voting rights. It looks like B Riley engaged in some funny business to avoid consolidation and placed control of FRG in the hands of the star of ‘Prophecy’ - Brian Kahn.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.47, or 14.8%, to close at $25.60 per share on November 10, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired B. Riley common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit B. Riley Financial, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

