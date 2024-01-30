Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Signs Pivotal MOU in Vietnam's Silk Production Capital

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company"), signs key Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Vietnam Sericulture Association (VSA) and the Lam Dong Agro-Forestry Research Experiment Center (LAREC). This collaboration is designed to enhance and expand silk production in Vietnam.

The agreement is the result of many years of work, culminating in a highly productive working session held between Kraig Labs senior management, the VSA, the LAREC, various VSA members, and Prodigy Textiles, the Company’s Vietnamese subsidiary. Under the guidance of this MOU, the Company will partner with these leading agencies to enhance and expand Vietnam's silk production.

"We have been working with various governmental ministries, agencies, and departments for an extended period of time in order to demonstrate our silk production technology and to tailor that technology to the local environment," said Company founder and CEO, Kim K. Thompson. "The MOU, and the collaboration it represents, opens up new opportunities for advanced fiber commercialization. Our goal now is to meet the challenge of expanding spider silk production to commercial scale in 2024."

In addition to this pivotal partnership with the VSA and the LAREC, Kraig Labs also reports that it is working aggressively to expand its production capacities and footprint in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's plan is to achieve metric-ton production of spider silk later this year.

