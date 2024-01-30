Liquidia Corporation Announces Poster Presentation at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute 2024 Annual Congress

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (Liquidia or the Company) today announced that the Company will present data from the L606 clinical program at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI) 2024 Annual Congress to be held January 31 through February 3, 2024, in London, England. L606 is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily to treat patients diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Thematic Poster Session: Novel therapeutic targets or approaches, clinical trials, diagnostic tests, and care delivery

Date and time: Friday, February 2, 2024, 4:20 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. GMT

Title: Clinical Pharmacokinetics of an Extended-Release Formulation of Inhaled Liposomal Treprostinil (L606) to Reduce Dosing Frequency

Paper Number: 186

Presenting Author: Mr. Savan Patel

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the Company’s website at http://liquidia.com/print-technology/publications/.

About L606 (liposomal treprostinil) inhalation suspension

L606 is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer. The L606 suspension uses Pharmosa Biopharm’s proprietary liposomal formulation to encapsulate treprostinil which can be released slowly at a controlled rate into the lung, enhancing drug exposure over an extended period of time and reducing local irritation of the upper respiratory tract. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for treatment of PAH and PH-ILD with a planned pivotal study for the treatment of PH-ILD.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The Company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Liquidia Technologies) and Liquidia PAH, LLC (Liquidia PAH). Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD. Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides for the commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

