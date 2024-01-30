Xtract One Technologies Selected by Wisconsin Center District to Secure All Entrances of Newly Renovated Baird Center

Sets New Standard in Innovative Security in Milwaukee, Enhancing Patron Safety and Access Experience at Wisconsin's Largest Convention Center

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its partnership with the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) to implement the Company’s SmartGateway system at all entrances of Baird Center , Wisconsin’s largest convention center. Baird Center, owned and operated by WCD, is currently undergoing a USD $456 million expansion set to unveil in May 2024. This three-year partnership serves as the Company’s first with a convention center, and a validation of the continuing innovation to deliver advanced weapons detection for the broadest set of weapons, without alerting on increasing levels of clutter typical of patrons at convention centers, commercial properties, and schools.



The newly renovated convention center is poised to be a cornerstone in further cementing Milwaukee's standing as a dynamic and cutting-edge urban destination, and premier location for future conventions, expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors per year. With Xtract One, WCD advances Baird Center’s expansion with a modern security approach that will help the convention center achieve next-level patron experiences. This deployment aligns with WCD’s top priority for providing safe, fully accessible, and respectful facility services to all visitors at their facilities. The deployment of SmartGateway at Baird Center will ultimately enable advanced and unobtrusive throughput for all patrons entering the convention center.

"From public safety and flexible meeting spaces to robust Wi-Fi, and sensational food and beverage options, the expanded Baird Center is dedicated to providing a second-to-none experience for our clients and guests.,” said Marty Brooks, CEO of Wisconsin Center District. "In partnering with Xtract One, we’ve found a mission-oriented company that aligns with our values to Be Bold. Be Proud. Be Experience Obsessed. We’re looking forward to working with their team to set the bar that much higher for forward-thinking event security in Milwaukee.”

SmartGateway revolutionizes event security by discreetly and accurately scanning patrons for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, enabled by AI-powered sensors that detect threats without the need for guests to remove personal items from their person. The advanced system replaces traditional metal detectors, ensuring fast, reliable, and unobtrusive screening for large venues, as well as critical security insights that maximize screening outcomes. Enabling entry times up to seven times faster than previously possible, SmartGateway optimizes the patron experience by creating safer spaces without compromising guests’ comfort.

“We’re excited for the city of Milwaukee to experience live events like never before with SmartGateway,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “As we expand our addressable market, with purpose-built innovation to serve the diverse needs of each market segment, we are pleased to deliver our first of convention center agreements and look forward to more. This marks a significant step in expanding our scope of forward-thinking customers. We look forward to contributing to the success of WCD and Baird Center in setting a new standard of security and innovation for the greater Milwaukee community.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Wisconsin Center District

Experience-obsessed and committed to creating unforgettable moments, the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) is a quasi-governmental body that operates the Wisconsin Center, which began its $456 million expansion in 2021 to double its size; UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena; and Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee. The WCD venues are within walking distance of leading hotels, retail establishments, attractions, dining, nightclubs and transportation. Created under Wisconsin State Statute in 1994, the WCD offers captivating- and buzzworthy- experiences, making Milwaukee a not-to-be-missed destination.

About Baird Center

Baird Center, located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, is the hub of convention business in Wisconsin and is ideal for trade and consumer shows, conventions, banquets, business meetings and celebrations. The convention center is undergoing a $456 million expansion to double its size, allowing the convention center to host multiple events simultaneously and offer flexible space arrangements to meet various clients’ needs. The expansion will open May 16, 2024. For more information about the expansion, visit www.BuildingMore.com. For more information and to book an event, www.bairdcenter.com.

