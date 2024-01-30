TRU Staffing Partners Unveils Comprehensive 2024 eDiscovery Jobs Report at LegalWeek 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2024 eDiscovery Jobs Report during ALM’s LegalWeek 2024 event. The report, rich with job market intelligence, expert insights and guidance, and detailed statistical analysis, is meticulously crafted to equip both job seekers and hiring managers with essential knowledge for navigating the eDiscovery employment landscape.

Compiled with the expertise of TRU’s seasoned professionals, the report reflects an in-depth analysis of post-pandemic job market trends, recalibrations in work culture, and shifting employment dynamics.

“If 2021 and 2022 were ‘The Great Resignation,’ then 2023 and 2024 mark ‘The Great Recalibration’ in the eDiscovery job market,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “Our report is not just a collection of data but a roadmap for understanding and adapting to the new norms in hiring and job searching in eDiscovery.”

Key highlights of the 2024 TRU eDiscovery Jobs Report include:

In-Office vs. Remote Work Dynamics : Insight into how remote work options are reshaping the recruitment and retention of eDiscovery professionals

: Insight into how remote work options are reshaping the recruitment and retention of eDiscovery professionals Speed of Hire Analysis : Concrete data on hiring timelines across various roles, offering predictive insights for both job seekers and employers

: Concrete data on hiring timelines across various roles, offering predictive insights for both job seekers and employers Salary Bands by Position : Real-world salary data at the point-of-hire for law firms and service providers, highlighting trends and expectations for 2024

: Real-world salary data at the point-of-hire for law firms and service providers, highlighting trends and expectations for 2024 Contract vs. Direct Hire Trends : Guidance on navigating the growing gig economy in eDiscovery and making informed hiring or career decisions

: Guidance on navigating the growing gig economy in eDiscovery and making informed hiring or career decisions Market Trends and Opportunities : An overview of the current state of the eDiscovery job market, with a focus on leveraging these trends for team building and career advancement

: An overview of the current state of the eDiscovery job market, with a focus on leveraging these trends for team building and career advancement ESI Sales Motivations : Reporting on the behavior and motivation of ESI business development professionals who entertained opportunities in 2023

: Reporting on the behavior and motivation of ESI business development professionals who entertained opportunities in 2023 AI in ESI: Calibration on the availability and role definition of A.I.-centric jobs in the ESI ecosystem



“The 2024 eDiscovery Jobs Report is unparalleled in its depth and scope,” said Coseglia. “We've leveraged our unique position in the industry to compile predictive analysis that is not just informative but transformative. TRU’s 2024 eDiscovery Jobs Report is designed to empower both hiring managers and job seekers with unmatched insights and practical guidance for personal and organizational success in 2024 and beyond.”

Attendees of LegalWeek 2024 at the Hilton Midtown New York can obtain a hard copy of this invaluable report at the ACEDS booth No. 1105 or from any member of the TRU executive team. Or, download a digital copy here.

