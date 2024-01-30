Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 7.5%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global outdoor sports apparel market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐌𝐞𝐧, 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global outdoor sports apparel market trends. The global market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

As more people are engaging in outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, cycling, and running, there is a growing need for suitable apparel. Outdoor enthusiasts require clothing that provides comfort, protection, and functionality specific to their chosen activities. The outdoor sports landscape is expanding to include a wide range of activities, ranging from extreme sports to leisurely outdoor recreation. Each activity has its unique apparel requirements, creating a diverse market for specialized clothing. Outdoor enthusiasts demand apparel that enhances their comfort and performance during outdoor adventures. Outdoor sports apparel is designed with features like moisture-wicking, breathability, and durability to meet these needs.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The emphasis on leading active and healthy lifestyles is leading to more individuals participating in outdoor fitness activities, such as jogging, hiking, and yoga. This is catalyzing the demand for specialized outdoor sports apparel designed to enhance comfort and performance during exercise. People are becoming more aware of the importance of regular exercise and outdoor activities for physical and mental well-being. This awareness is prompting many to invest in appropriate outdoor sports apparel to support their fitness goals. Outdoor sports apparel is designed with features like moisture-wicking, breathability, and stretchability to optimize performance during workouts.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Fabric innovations are leading to the development of materials that improve the performance of outdoor sports apparel. Moisture-wicking fabrics keep athletes dry by efficiently moving sweat away from the skin, while breathable materials regulate body temperature, enhancing comfort during physical activities. Advanced fabric technologies are resulting in more durable and long-lasting outdoor apparel. Abrasion-resistant and tear-resistant fabrics are crucial for withstanding the rigors of outdoor adventures, making gear investment-worthy for consumers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Cotswold Outdoor (Outdoor and Cycle Concepts Limited)

L. L. Bean Inc.

Lululemon athletica inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Mountain Warehouse Ltd.

Nike Inc.

Patagonia Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Brand Outlets

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Discount stores accounted for the largest market share due to their appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking affordable outdoor sports apparel options.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Men

Women

Kids

Men hold the biggest market share as traditionally, men have been the primary participants in outdoor sports and adventure activities, driving higher demand for outdoor sports apparel.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the outdoor sports apparel market on account of its vast outdoor recreational opportunities, a well-established outdoor sports culture, and a higher average consumer spending capacity in this market segment.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor sports apparel. Brands are responding by using recycled materials, reducing waste in production, and adopting eco-conscious practices.

Brands are investing in their online presence, enhancing user experience, and adopting digital marketing strategies, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

