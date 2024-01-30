Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Eight Schools in East Central Minnesota (1/26/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited eight schools this week to connect with students, educators and school leaders. Commissioner Jett toured schools and visited classrooms at East Central, Moose Lake, Mora and Willow River school districts on Wednesday. On Thursday, he visited students and and heard from educators at Barnum, Cromwell-Wright, Isle and McGregor school districts.

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom in Mora.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with first grade students during a structured literacy lesson in Cromwell-Wright.

A student explains the math problem his class is trying to solve during Commissioner Jett’s visit to Barnum. The students sometimes write on their desks with erasable marker while they brainstorm.

Commissioner Willie Jetts stops to speak with students working on their National Parks presentation outside the elementary school library in Isle.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with educators and students in East Central.

Prekindergarten students in McGregor speak with Commissioner Willie Jett as they bundle up to go play outside.

Commissioner Jett connects with students working in the library in Willow River.

Commissioner Jett speaks with a student during a visit to the industrial arts area in Moose Lake.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

