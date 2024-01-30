Printer Market Size to Worth US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032 | With a 4.6% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global printer market size reached US$ 49.9 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐤𝐣𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫), 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 (𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝, 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global printer market size reached US$ 49.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The growing number of small businesses and home offices is positively influencing the market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of entrepreneurial startups and the prevalence of remote work trends. Small businesses and home offices often need more high-volume printing needs of larger corporations, making printers with modest capabilities and lower operational costs more appealing. These users typically prioritize convenience, cost-effectiveness, and space-saving designs. This is resulting in the demand for compact, multifunctional printers that offer print, scan, and copy functions in a single device. Manufacturers are responding to this need by developing printers with advanced connectivity features like wireless and mobile printing, catering to the flexibility and efficiency desired by small business owners and remote workers.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Innovations in the designs and functionality of printers are not only enhancing printer performance but are also expanding their functionalities. These developments include improvements in inkjet technology, leading to faster print speeds and higher quality outputs, making them more appealing for both personal and professional use. Laser printers are also undergoing advancements, with enhanced energy efficiency and reduced printing costs. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) allows for smarter printers capable of predictive maintenance, automatic supply replenishment, and enhanced security features. These technological improvements are not just limited to hardware but also include software enhancements in printer drivers and management systems that are contributing to easier user interfaces and more efficient workflow management.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The rising trend of personalized and on-demand printing is contributing to the market growth. This demand is prevalent in sectors like marketing, where personalized materials, such as brochures, flyers, and business cards, are crucial for user engagement. The ability to print on-demand allows businesses to produce small, customized batches, reducing waste and costs associated with large print runs. Advances in digital printing technology are also facilitating this trend, offering high-quality prints with shorter turnaround times. Additionally, the growing popularity of photo printing among individuals, driven by the ubiquity of smartphones and digital photography, is catalyzing the demand for high-quality, user-friendly home photo printers.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Brother Industries Ltd.

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

HP Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Xerox Corporation

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Multi-Functional

Standalone

Multi-functional exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its versatility and ability to perform multiple tasks, such as printing, scanning, and copying.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Dot Matrix Printer

Inkjet Printer

LED Printer

Thermal Printer

Laser Printer

Inkjet printer holds the biggest market share, attributed to their cost-effectiveness, high-quality color printing capabilities, and suitability for a wide range of applications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞:

Wired

Wireless

Based on the printer interface, the market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Government

Others

Commercial represents the largest segment as it encompasses a wide range of businesses, including offices, print shops, and advertising agencies, which require high-volume printing and multifunctional capabilities.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing technological advancements and growing adoption of advanced printing technologies in various industries.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising emergence of managed print services (MPS) is bolstering the market growth. MPS involves the outsourcing of business printing needs to a third-party provider, encompassing hardware, supplies, maintenance, and support services. This model is particularly attractive for medium and large organizations seeking to reduce printing costs, improve efficiency, and streamline their printing infrastructure. By adopting MPS, businesses are benefiting from customized solutions that optimize their print environment, leading to significant cost savings and reduced environmental impact through better resource management. MPS providers also offer advanced security features, essential in an era where data protection is paramount.

