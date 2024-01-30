Athletic Footwear Market Size to Hit US$ 173.5 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 4%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global athletic footwear market size reached US$ 121.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬, 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐤𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐌𝐞𝐧, 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global athletic footwear market report. The global market size reached US$ 121.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 173.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

With rising concerns about sedentary lifestyles and associated health issues, people are actively seeking ways to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines. This shift towards a more active lifestyle necessitates appropriate footwear, such as athletic shoes, which provide the necessary support and comfort for exercise. Governments, healthcare organizations, and fitness professionals are actively promoting the benefits of regular physical activity for overall well-being. This, in turn, is encouraging individuals to engage in activities like jogging, walking, and going to the gym, which require suitable athletic footwear.

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Athletic shoes are no longer confined to the gym or sports fields. They have become fashion staples, with people incorporating them into their everyday attire. This shift is catalyzing the demand for stylish and trendy athletic footwear that complements various outfits. Celebrities and fashion influencers often promote sport athletic footwear in their daily lives and on social media. Their endorsements and style choices influence consumer preferences, driving the popularity of specific athletic shoe brands and designs.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the creation of athletic footwear with improved cushioning, arch support, and shock absorption. These innovations provide athletes and consumers with enhanced comfort during physical activities. The use of lightweight materials, such as advanced foams and synthetic fabrics, reduces the overall weight of athletic shoes. This not only improves performance but also enhances the overall comfort and agility of wearers. In addition, advancements in 3D printing and scanning technology enable footwear brands to offer customization options.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

FILA Holdings Corp

K-Swiss Inc.

New Balance Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Ltd.

Saucony

SKECHERS Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Aerobic Shoes

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking and Hiking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Running shoes represented the largest segment due to the increasing emphasis on fitness and running as a popular form of exercise.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Brand Outlets

Online Channels

Specialty stores accounted for the largest market share as they offer a wide range of athletic footwear options.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Men

Women

Kids

Men hold the biggest market share due to their participation in competitive sports, fitness training, and bodybuilding.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the athletic footwear market on account of its large population and increasing disposable incomes.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues is catalyzing the demand for sustainable athletic footwear made from eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. People are relying on e-commerce platforms to purchase athletic footwear due to convenience and a wider selection of athletic footwear.

Advancements in materials like recycled plastics, bio-fabrics, and plant-based materials are being incorporated into athletic footwear to improve performance and reduce environmental impact.

