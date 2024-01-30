Global Esports Market Report 2024, Size, Share, Growth (CAGR of 18%), Industry Trends, and Forecast by 2032

Global Esports Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Esports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including esports market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market. The global esports market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Esports Industry:

• Rapid Growth of Online Gaming Community:

The esports market is significantly driven by the burgeoning global online gaming community. With the advent of high-speed internet and advanced gaming platforms, more individuals are engaging in online gaming, creating a vast audience for esports. This community spans across different age groups, geographies, and demographics, forming a diverse and active base. The social aspect of gaming, where players connect, compete, and interact in virtual environments, has also contributed to the growth of this market, turning gaming into a spectator sport.

• Technological Advancements and High-Quality Streaming Services:

The role of technological innovation in transforming the esports market cannot be overstated. This sector has greatly benefited from remarkable advancements in gaming hardware and streaming services. The modern gaming landscape is characterized by state-of-the-art graphics, which provide a visually stunning and realistic gaming experience.

High-performance gaming consoles and PCs, equipped with powerful processors and advanced graphics cards, facilitate smoother and more sophisticated gameplay, enhancing the overall experience for players. Additionally, these technological improvements have a significant impact on the viewing experience of spectators, making esports not only a gaming activity but a spectator sport as well.

• Increasing Investment and Sponsorship:

The growth trajectory of the esports market has been significantly accelerated by an influx of investment and sponsorship from a diverse range of companies, extending beyond the traditional confines of the gaming industry. This influx is a multifaceted phenomenon, encompassing financial backing, infrastructural development, and the establishment of professional teams and leagues.

Major corporations, seeing the potential in the esports sector, are investing heavily, recognizing the value of associating their brands with this rapidly growing industry. Sponsorships and partnerships with global brands have played a critical role in legitimizing esports as a competitive and financially viable sector. These sponsorships provide essential funding and support, enabling the hosting of large-scale tournaments and events with substantial prize pools that attract top-tier professional players from around the world.

Global Esports Market Trends:

The market is experiencing a remarkable transformation, marked by the formalization of professional leagues and tournaments, which has been instrumental in elevating esports to a more structured and competitive domain. Parallel to this is the growing recognition of esports as a legitimate sport, a shift in perception that has been critical in attracting a broader audience and fostering mainstream acceptance. This change is further bolstered by increased media coverage, which has played a significant role in bringing esports into the limelight and making it more accessible to a global audience.

Another significant trend is the collaboration between the esports industry and educational institutions, as well as governments, which is not only legitimizing the field but also promoting its growth through various initiatives and programs. Adding to this momentum is the rise of mobile esports, a phenomenon that has democratized access to competitive gaming by making it available on widely-used mobile platforms.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Activision Blizzard Inc.

• Capcom Co. Ltd.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Epic Games Inc.

• FACEIT

• Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

• Gfinity PLC

• Intel Corporation

• Modern Times Group

• Nintendo Co. Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Riot Games Inc

• Valve Corporation

• Zynga Inc.

Esports Market Report Segmentation:

By Revenue Model:

• Media Rights

• Advertising and Sponsorships

• Merchandise and Tickets

• Others

Advertising and sponsorships is the most prevalent revenue model due to the high visibility and branding opportunities they offer to companies in the rapidly growing esports industry.

By Platform:

• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

• Player vs Player (PvP)

• First Person Shooters (FPS)

• Real Time Strategy (RTS)

On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into PC-based esports, consoles-based esports, and mobile and tablets.

By Games:

• PC-based Esports

• Consoles-based Esports

• Mobile and Tablets

First-person shooters (FPS) represented the largest segment due to their widespread popularity and engagement levels, which attract a large and active gaming audience.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific's dominance in the esports market is attributed to the region's large and growing youth population, widespread adoption of gaming, and significant investments in esports infrastructure.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

