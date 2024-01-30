Corporate Wellness Market 2024: A Valuation of US$ 118.6 Billion Predicted by 2032 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐒𝐦𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 (𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐏𝐬𝐲𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬/𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 (𝐎𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞), 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞:

Increasing concerns about the well-being of employees are propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, organizations are recognizing that improved physical and mental health of employees benefits in enhancing their productivity at work. Furthermore, corporate wellness programs encompass physical fitness, mental health support, stress management, and nutrition. Apart from this, improved health and reduced stress aid in lowering absenteeism and turnover rates, which is impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, this not only saves on recruitment and training costs but also enhances the overall productivity and profitability of the organization.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬:

The growing focus on corporate wellness due to the rising healthcare costs is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, various organizations are adopting wellness programs as a proactive measure to mitigate these costs. Moreover, corporate wellness initiatives aim to prevent illness and promote healthier lifestyles among employees. Furthermore, these programs reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity by encouraging regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management. In addition, improved employee health benefits in high employee engagement, which is propelling the market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

The rising remote challenges among employees are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, companies are focusing on adapting wellness programs to cater to the needs of a dispersed workforce. Moreover, remote employees are facing isolation, sedentary work environments, and imbalanced work and personal lives. Organizations are seeking innovative solutions, such as virtual wellness programs and digital resources, to address these challenges. These programs encompass virtual fitness classes, mental health webinars, and digital well-being tools. The flexibility of remote wellness initiatives ensures that employees can access support and resources regardless of their physical location.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virgin Pulse

Vitality

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource Inc.

Corporate Wellness Market Report Segmentation:

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Health risk assessment represented the largest segment due to the increasing demand for effective wellness solutions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲:

Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

Organizations/employers accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and mental health issues among employees.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲:

Onsite

Offsite

Onsite holds the biggest market share as they provide easy and immediate access to wellness resources among employees.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Large scale organizations exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of the increasing focus on workplace wellness.

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the corporate wellness market due to favorable government initiatives.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising awareness among individuals about mental health issues in the workplace is supporting the market growth. In addition, companies are focusing on expanding their wellness programs to include mental health support. Besides this, organizations are increasingly offering resources like counseling, mindfulness programs, and stress management techniques to address issues like stress and anxiety.

Increasing preferences for personalized wellness services among employees is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, employers are providing customizable wellness programs that cater to the different needs and goals of individuals.

