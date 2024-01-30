Oss & Bss Market Size to Reach US$ 142.9 Billion by 2032 | With a 9.8% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 59.9 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐎𝐒𝐒 & 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐎𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝), 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 59.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 142.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The growing adoption of operation support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) due to the rising demand for cost-effective solutions in a company is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, companies are constantly seeking ways to reduce operational expenses while maintaining or improving their services. Moreover, OSS eliminates the need for expensive licensing fees and reduces the total cost of ownership, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, BSS systems optimize billing and revenue management, minimize revenue leakage, and maximize profitability.

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rising employment of OSS and BSS due to rapid digitalization across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, OSS and BSS solutions assist in streamlining operations and enhancing the experiences of individuals, which is impelling the market growth. Companies are adopting OSS solutions to modernize their technology infrastructure. This not only reduces operational costs but also facilitates quicker response to market changes. Furthermore, BSS solutions enable organizations to optimize interactions among people, making them more personalized and efficient.

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

The rising utilization of OSS and BSS systems in the telecommunication industry is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, telecommunications operators are facing several challenges due to the rising utilization of mobile devices, increasing data consumption, and the introduction of fifth generation (5G) networks. Apart from this, OSS solutions are crucial in managing and optimizing network resources while ensuring efficient service delivery and minimizing downtime. Furthermore, BSS systems play a vital role in billing accuracy and enhancing the satisfaction of people, which is impelling the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Amdocs, Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Suntech S.A.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Solution

Services

Solution represented the largest segment as it enables companies to manage their operations and networks efficiently.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Network Planning and Design

Service Delivery

Service Fulfillment

Service Assurance

Billing and Revenue Management

Network Performance Management

Customer and Product Management

Others

Network planning and design accounted for the largest market share due to the rising focus on enhancing network reliability and scalability.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

On-premises

Cloud-based

On-premises exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they offer complete control and customization and allow organizations to manage and secure their data locally.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises hold the biggest market share due to the increasing need for customized solutions that can handle high data volumes and support multi-channel interactions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

IT and telecom dominate the market share as they require enhanced network management solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the OSS and BSS market on account of the rising adoption of fifth generation (5G) technology.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in OSS and BSS solutions assists in automating processes, detecting anomalies, and providing predictive analytics, which is bolstering the market growth. It also enables proactive network management and enhances the experiences of people by providing personalized services.

Furthermore, the growing employment of OSS and BSS due to rising concerns about data privacy and security is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, these solutions ensure compliance with regulations, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain trust among people.

