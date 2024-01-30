Global Computer Vision Market Set to Experience a Massive 6.39% CAGR During 2024-2032
Driving the market is the latest upgradations in computer vision technology comprising image sensors, deep learning techniques, and advanced cameras.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐂-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝟑𝐃 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟑𝐃 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global computer vision market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.39% during 2024-2032.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Technological advancements, such as the integration of algorithms, hardware, and sensors, are propelling the market growth. Moreover, neural networks and convolutional neural networks (CNNs) significantly improve image recognition, object detection, and segmentation capabilities. These advancements enable computer vision systems to perform tasks with high precision, expanding their applications across industries. Furthermore, faster and more capable hardware, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and specialized processors, play a vital role in handling the computational demands of complex computer vision tasks. Additionally, advancements in sensors, such as high-resolution cameras and light detection and ranging (LiDAR), contribute to improved data acquisition and image quality.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The rising demand for automation across industries is supporting the market growth. Apart from this, automation offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced operational costs, and improved quality control. Moreover, computer vision technology plays a pivotal role in enabling automation by providing machines with the ability to understand and respond to visual information. In the manufacturing sector, computer vision systems are used for quality inspection and defect detection on assembly lines. They can identify flaws in products with high speed and accuracy, ensuring that only high-quality items reach individuals.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐋 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠:
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in computer vision enable them to learn, adapt, and make enhanced decisions based on visual data. In addition, AI and ML-powered computer vision systems are increasingly used in applications, such as autonomous vehicles, where they interpret sensor data from cameras and LiDAR to make real-time driving decisions. Furthermore, in the retail sector, recommendation engines driven by AI analyze the behavior and preferences of individuals based on visual data, leading to personalized shopping experiences.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
Basler AG
Baumer Optronic
CEVA Inc.
Cognex Corporation
Intel Corporation
Jai A/S
Keyence Corporation
Matterport Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
National Instruments
Sony Corporation
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Hardware
Software
Hardware represented the largest segment as it captures, processes, and interprets visual data.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Smart Camera-based
PC-based
PC-based accounted for the largest market share due to their rising utilization among researchers, developers, and engineers to experiment with different computer vision algorithms.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Quality Assurance and Inspection
Positioning and Guidance
Measurement
Identification
Predictive Maintenance
3D Visualization and Interactive 3D Modelling
Quality assurance and inspection holds the biggest market share on account of the increasing need to examine products and materials for defects, inconsistencies, or deviations.
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:
Industrial
Non-Industrial
Industrial exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it enhances efficiency, quality control, and automation.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the computer vision market on account of the rising need for image and video processing applications in various industries.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growing number of digital images and videos on the internet, coupled with the rising the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and surveillance systems, is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, this vast amount of data provides ample opportunities for the development and training of computer vision models, making them more robust and capable. Stringent regulations and requirements related to safety, security, and privacy are supporting the market growth. Besides this, the increasing employment of computer vision in the financial sector for fraud detection and identity verification is impelling the market growth.
