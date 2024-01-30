Mayonnaise Market Size to Surpass US$ 18.4 Billion by 2032 | Exhibiting CAGR of 4%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐔𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 ​𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐​", The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:

The rising consumption of mayonnaise due to changing tastes and preferences of individuals is impelling the growth of the market. In addition, mayonnaise benefits in enhancing the flavor of a wide range of dishes, ranging from sandwiches and salads to sauces and dips. Besides this, consumers are increasingly seeking unique flavor profiles and healthier alternatives. Furthermore, key players are developing flavored mayonnaises, such as garlic, sriracha, and chipotle varieties, to attract a wide consumer base. Moreover, the increasing demand for low-fat and reduced-calorie mayonnaise options is bolstering the market growth.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

The rising focus on health and wellness among the masses across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about the ingredients in their food and are seeking products with natural ingredients, fewer preservatives, and lower calories. Apart from this, people are looking for mayonnaise alternatives that use olive oil or avocado oil instead of traditional vegetable oils. These alternatives are perceived as healthier choice due to their unsaturated fat content. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) mayonnaise is offering a positive market outlook.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The increasing utilization of mayonnaise in various culinary applications is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, mayonnaise is a versatile ingredient and is widely employed in sandwiches, wraps, and burgers. Furthermore, the rising demand for mayonnaise-based sauces, like spicy mayo, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for premium mayonnaise with unique flavor profiles. In addition, the rising consumption of mayonnaise in salads as a healthy meal option is impelling the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Nestlé SA

Ajinomoto Co.Inc.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Unilever PLC

𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Unflavored mayonnaise

Flavored mayonnaise

Unflavored mayonnaise represented the largest segment as it is widely employed in various culinary creations.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

Institutional

Retail

Institutional accounted for the largest market share due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience and cost-effectiveness.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retailers

Specialty store

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the biggest market share on account of the wide availability of mayonnaise products under one roof.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the mayonnaise market, which can be attributed to the thriving food and beverage (F&B) sector.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The introduction of convenient packaging options, such as squeezable bottles, portion-controlled sachets, and resealable containers, assists in enhancing user experience and convenience. In line with this, consumers are increasingly seeking products that are easy to use and store. Furthermore, the increasing focus on eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of ingredients is impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, key players are developing allergen-free mayonnaise options due to rising dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and dairy-free diets, which are propelling the growth of the market.

